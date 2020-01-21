Ole Gunnar Solskjaer SELFISH? Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Slams Manager For Rashford Injury

Manchester United were defeated 2-0 by Liverpool on Matchday 23 of the Premier League. Forward Marcus Rashford was not included in the squad due to an injury that he had sustained while playing against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright has now slammed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Rashford’s injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was 'selfish' while dealing with Marcus Rashford: Ian Wright

You best believe I'll be involved in team meetings, team huddles and team sessions throughout this recovery 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/MeLuGic4c4 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 20, 2020

According to Ian Wright, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was selfish while dealing with Marcus Rashford. He stated that Solskjaer thought about himself before the player as the striker sustained a back injury which could see Rashford sidelined for at least three months.

Ian Wright, while speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, stated that someone should be held accountable for Rashford’s injury. He further slammed Solskjaer saying that the manager was well aware of Rashford’s struggle while playing him against Wolves. He also described Rashford as an explosive player who will now suffer on the sidelines at least till April 2020.

Marcus Rashford sustained a back injury against Wolves

The boss has provided an update on @MarcusRashford's injury.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 19, 2020

Ian Wright also insisted that Solskjaer was under intense pressure to get United back to where they were. Rashford started on the bench in United’s fixture against Wolves. He was introduced in the game in the 64th minute as the score was still 0-0. However, he had to be subbed off again 16 minutes later.

While speaking after the match against Liverpool, Solskjaer had denied allegations that Marcus Rashford was already suffering from a back fracture before the match against Wolves. Ian Wright again slammed Solskjaer saying that Rashford had started every game for the Red Devils which he should not have, if he had back issues.

Manchester United will next play against Burnley in the Premier League

Marcus Rashford has been one of the standout performers for Manchester United this season. He has scored 19 goals in 31 games across all competitions, while also bagging five assists. Manchester United are placed fifth on the Premier League points table and will next play against Burnley on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 (January 23 according to IST).

