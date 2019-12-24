Ole Gunner Solskjaer To Be Sacked? Man United Board Considers 4 Prospects As Replacement

As per reports, Man United is looking to sell defenders Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo in the January transfer window following their failure to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and make a place for themselves in his plans for the club. According to reports, Rojo almost signed for Premier League rivals Everton last season but the move failed to materialise. Both the defenders have rarely started games or grabbed sufficient game time in the league and are in need of playing regular football. Defender Chris Smalling has been in superb form since he moved to AS Roma on loan and is expected to come back to the Theatre of Dreams, threatening position of players such as Rojo and Jones.

Haaland headed to Juventus?

According to reports, Man United is going to miss out on signing Erling Haaland as he has decided his future away from the Red Devils. He has apparently decided to join Italian club Juventus and that would be a big setback for Solskjaer who reportedly flew to Germany to hold talks with the player.

Manchester United will not be signing a left-back anytime soon after Brandon Williams emergence as a credible choice on the left side behind Luke Shaw. The club was keen on bringing a new left-back but after Shaw's comeback from a long injury lay-off, the England international fought his way back as United's first-choice left-back.

Solskjaer to be sacked?

According to reports, Craig Burley has told the United board to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because he is not the right man to steer the Red Devils back to winning ways. Talking to an international media outlet, Burley said that the problems in United run much deeper than the manager and players. He further added that things are not going to change for the 20 times Premier League champions till the time the team is not rebuilt in a proper way and the manager is not changed.

According to reports, Manchester United will have an unlimited budget in the January transfer window. Ed Woodward is aware of the fact the Red Devils need money to buy top players. Woodward has backed Solskjaer for a long term restructuring of the club but is aware that the squad needs proper investment to be considered title challengers next season.

(With agency inputs)