Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Win Ratio At Man United Is Embarrassingly Low After Everton Draw

Manchester United are enjoying a decent run of form this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are unbeaten in their last eight games. However, another stat reveals that they have underperformed under Solskjaer. They have won just five games in the Premier League without a penalty being awarded under the Norwegian international.

Man United stats: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's win ratio is very low

Man United have been accused of relying on penalties due to the number of spot-kicks they have been awarded this season. The Red Devils have been awarded 10 penalties in the Premier League. Stats reveal that their Premier League win ratio without these games is just five in 36 games. This takes his tally to 14% win percentage only.

Man United’s five victories without penalties have come against the following opponents:

2-1 vs Watford on March 30, 2019

3-1 vs Brighton & Hove Albion on November 10, 2019

4-1 vs Newcastle United on December 26, 2019

0-2 vs Burnley on December 28, 2019

0-2 vs Chelsea on February 17, 2020

Man United stats: Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer speaks on penalties awarded

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quizzed on the number of penalties that his side have won way back in September last year. The manager had attributed it to the type of strikers in the squad. He asserted that the forwards have quick feet along with some good footwork.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side draw against Everton

Man United played against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. The match ended in a draw with both sides scoring one goal past each other. Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti in the 3rd minute after a poor display by goalkeeper David de Gea.

Man United will next play against Derby County

However, midfielder Bruno Fernandes equalised for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 31st minute through a great strike from outside the penalty box. The draw meant that Man United are fifth on the Premier League points table. They will next play against Derby County in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

