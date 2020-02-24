Paul Pogba Would Stay At Man United If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves: Report

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has reportedly agreed to stay at the club if the Old Trafford side fulfills an important demand put forward by the France international. This development is significant due to the fact that Pogba has been frequently linked with a move away from the Premier League.

Paul Pogba transfer: Player to stay at Man United if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves

Paul Pogba would consider staying and renewing his contract at #mufc if Ole Gunnar Solskjær leaves the club. [@josefelixdiaz, Marca] — United District (@UtdDistrict) February 23, 2020

According to Marca, Paul Pogba has informed the Man United management that he would be willing to extend his stay at the club if manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves at the end of the present season. Last week, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola and Solskjaer were involved in a war of words over the future of the World Cup-winning midfielder.

However, Raiola had later clarified that Pogba was willing to extend his stay at Man United. The midfielder has been linked with a return to Juventus and a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid has also not been ruled out. Pogba enjoyed a great stint with the defending Serie A champions before joining United in 2016.

On the other hand, Real Madrid were close to signing Paul Pogba last summer. However, talks broke down due to a hefty price tag. Even then, Zinedine Zidane is reportedly interested in bringing his French compatriot to Santiago Bernabeu.

Man United defeat Watford in Premier League

Amid the controversy surrounding Paul Pogba, Man United defeated Watford in the Premier League on Sunday. United’s recent signing Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for the Red Devils from the penalty spot. In the 41st minute of the game, Fernandes was brought down by Ben Foster in the penalty area.

Anthony Martial doubled his side’s lead in the 58th minute when he burst into the Watford penalty box and forced a save from Foster. However, the ball again looped at Martial’s feet and the Frenchman did not make any mistake this time.

Mason Greenwood scored United’s third goal of the night in 75th minute after a great duel with Bruno Fernandes. The victory takes United’s tally to 41 points in 27 games. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will next play against Club Brugge in the second leg of the Europa League on Thursday (Friday according to IST).

