OLE OUT? Man United Boss Faces Heavy Scrutiny From Fans And Pundits Alike After UCL Exit

Before heading to Germany, Manchester United had won each of their last five away games after conceding the first goal. However, that run was ended by a spirited RB Leipzig side on Tuesday, as the Bundesliga outfit clinched qualification for the Champions League knockout stages. The defeat meant that Manchester United were relegated to the Europa League, and fans and pundits single out manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for criticism.

RB Leipzig vs Man United: 'Ole Out' claims grow after Man United UCL exit

After opening their Champions League campaign with two impressive victories, Manchester United were almost certain to qualify for the knockouts in one of the toughest groups drawn this year. The Red Devils registered a 2-1 win in Paris, before thumping five past Leipzig at home to show their credentials. However, Solskjaer’s side then showed their defence fragilities after failing to defeat in Istanbul, a game which ultimately cost them qualification. Man United won the return leg at home, but defeats against RB Leipzig and PSG meant that they were relegated to the Europa League.

Fans held nothing back when they took to social media in the aftermath to Man United’s 3-2 defeat at RB Leipzig. Solskjaer’s position is always been questioned since he took over the reins permanently in March last year, despite managing to get the Red Devils Champions League football. The group stage exit has increased the 'Ole Out' calls online, especially with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Juventus boss Masimillaino Allegri without contracts. The Red Devils boss made some questionable calls during the game, subbing of both Alex Telles and Luke Shaw and brining on youngster Brandon Williams. With Manchester United desperately needing a goal, the manager brought on Timothy Fosu-Mensah at right-back, who was perceived by many as a defensive change.

#ManUtd fans be like after losing and playing in the Europa league 😎. pic.twitter.com/AFAoAYAR4Z — Miheer Shetty (@miheernjr) December 9, 2020

Manchester United’s group stage is unlikely to please the board, with the Red Devils set to lose massive money after their relegation to the Europa League. According to The Atheltic, If Solskjaer or his successor can lead Man United to victory in the Europa League this season, the Red Devils will bag £7.7 million, nearly a million less than the £8.5 million the Red Devils would have received with a point against RB Leipzig. Further qualification included further financial rewards, with a place in the quarter-final worth £9.5 million, while a semi-final sport guaranteed a further £11 million.

Winning the competition would have earned the Red Devils a hefty £17.3 million, and the amounts missed out are more pronounced in the post coronavirus climate. The Man United hierarchy will be under pressure to make a call on Solskjaer’s future but have backed him to the hilt in his tenure so far. Domestically, the Red Devils were off to a dreadful start, but have turned a corner and find themselves at 6th in Premier League table, just five points off leaders Tottenham with a game in hand. However, Solskjaer would know that sealing silverware won’t be enough at the end.

