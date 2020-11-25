Olympiacos Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Manchester City travel to Greece to face Olympiacos this week in their 4th game of the Champions League campaign. The match is scheduled to be played at Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki and will kick off at 11:25 PM IST on November 25. Here are the Olympiacos vs Man City live stream details, team news and our prediction for the game.

During Olympiacos' visit to England, Pep Guardiola's side hosted them at Etihad and the Cityzens ran riot against the Greeks. Goals from Ferran Torres and substitutes Gabriel Jesus and Joan Cancelo helped Manchester City register a comprehensive 3-0 win back on November 4.

Also Read Ferencvaros Star Myrto Uzuni Copies Cristiano Ronaldo's Celebration After Scoring Vs Juve

Olympiacos vs Man City team news

Olympiacos are facing a crisis right now as Evangelos Martins has a depleted squad for tonight's fixture. Mathieu Valbuena is sidelined for the game while the trio of Jose Holebas, Bruma, and Ruben Vinagre are still doubts. Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub, Vasilis Sourlis and Youssef El-Arabi all have tested positive for coronavirus and will be self-isolating when Manchester City comes to visit.

Predicted lineup (4-3-3): Sa; Drager, Semedo, Cisse, Rafinha; Bouchalakis, M’Vila, Camara; Randjelovic, Fortounis, Masouras

Also Read Mourinho Spends £500 On Leg Of Ham To Gift Reguilon For Keeping Mahrez Quiet In PL Win

Manchester City will be without the services of Nathan Ake. However, Pep Guardiola has options available to replace the Netherlands international as Fernandinho is back with the team alongside Benjamin Mendy. However, with five substitutions allowed in the Champions League, Guardiola is expected to give the duo some minutes off the bench and not rush them into competitive games.

Predicted lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden; Torres, Aguero, Sterling

Also Read Timo Werner MISSES Open Goal In Chelsea's 2-1 Win Vs Rennes, Fans Label Him German Torres

Champions League live: Olympiacos vs Man City prediction

After losing to Tottenham at the weekend, Pep Guardiola's Man City will look to get back on the winning ways in Piraeus. With a 100% record in the UCL so far, Man City are expected to maintain the record and win the match with ease. Anything more than a point against the Greek outfit will see City into the knockout stages. Our prediction is a comfortable 2-0 win for the visitors.

Also Read England Soccer Star Grealish Admits To 2 Driving Offenses

How to watch Olympiacos vs Man City live in India?

The Champions League fixture will be televised live on the Sony Network in India. Fans can also access the Olympiacos vs Man City live stream via the SonyLIV app. The Champions League's social media handles alongside the social media handles of the respective teams will provide regular match updates.

Image Credits - Man City / Twitter