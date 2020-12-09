Olympiacos Vs Porto Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UEFA Champions League Live

Olympiacos welcome Porto to the Karaiskakis Stadium. Olympiacos have to match Marseille's result from their game against Manchester City to finish third and make it to the Europa League. Porto have booked their spot in the next round and will look to end the group stages on a winning note. Here is our Olympiacos vs Porto live stream details, Olympiacos vs Porto team news and Olympiacos vs Porto prediction.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Porto live? Olympiacos vs Porto live stream

Fans in India can stream the match live on the SonyLIV app. The match will not be live on any television channel in the country. In addition to SonyLiv, fans can keep track of the game and the real-time updates by following the team’s social media handles.

Olympiacos vs Porto team news

Mathieu Valbuena, Mohamed Drager and Ahmed Hassan Mahgoub will miss out due to injuries for the home team while Mouhamed Mbaye and Ivan Marcano are nursing injuries for the visiting side and will not be taking part in the clash. Pepe has been out injured and it is unclear if the player will take part in today's game.

Olympiacos vs Porto team news: Probable starting XI

Olympiacos probable XI - Jose Sa; Rafinha, Ruben Semedo, Pape Cisse, Jose Holebas; Andreas Bouchalakis, Yann M'Vila; Konstantinos Fortounis, Mady Camara, Marios Vrousai; Youssef El Arabi.

Porto probable XI - Agustin Marchesin; Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Diogo Leite, Malang Sarr, Zaidu Sanusi; Otavio, Sergio Oliviera, Mateus Uribe; Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona.

Olympiacos vs Porto prediction

Olympiacos have a formidable record at home and should really be confident of getting three points having conceded only two goals in nine home matches this season. However, they have lost their last 4 matches in the Champions League which is a cause of concern. The last time the two sides met, Porto beat Olympiacos 2-0 at home. Based on the recent run of form, our Olympiacos vs Porto prediction expects Porto to just edge past Olympiacos

Image credits: Porto Twitter