Orlando City Vs Montreal Impact Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Orlando City SC will take on the Montreal Impact in the round of 16 clash of the MLS is back tournament. The match will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Field, Orlando, Florida. The MLS is Back tournament marked the return of soccer in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic brought all sporting activities to a halt in March and Saturday marks the beginning of the knockout stages of the tournament. Here's how to watch Orlando City vs Montreal Impact live stream, Orlando City vs Montreal Impact H2H record and our Orlando City vs Montreal Impact prediction for the MLS is back tournament round of 16.

MLS is back tournament round of 16: Orlando City vs Montreal Impact prediction and preview

Orlando City SC were in fine form during the group stages of the MLS is back tournament, going unbeaten in their three games. Orlando defeated Inter Miami CF in their opening encounter before brushing off New York City FC in the next. Their final encounter saw a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia, who were the other team to qualify from Group A. Unlike Orlando, Thierry henry's Montreal Impact side got of to the worst possible start losing both their opening pictures against New England Revolution and Toronto FC. However, a victory against DC United in their last fixture helped them squeeze into the lockout stages of the MLS is back tournament.

The boys came to play in the group stage. 😈



The journey continues Saturday at 8:00 pm ET. #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/DoOKcJuyDh — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 23, 2020

Orlando City vs Montreal Impact Prediction: Orlando City vs Montreal Impact H2H record

The overall Orlando City vs Montreal Impact H2H record favours Montreal, with Impact having registered six wins in their previous 12 clashes. There has been only two draws registered in the Orlando City vs Montreal Impact H2H matchups, with the last one dating back to the 2017 MLS season. The most recent Orlando City vs Montreal Impact H2H matchup recent saw the Orlando register a comfortable 3-0 win with Luis Nani, Tesho Akindele and Will Johnson getting on the scoresheet. The Impact would hope that their superior record in the Orlando City vs Montreal Impact H2H matchups helps boost their confidence and help them register a surprise victory for their side.

Orlando City vs Montreal Impact prediction: Predicted line-ups

Orlando City: Pedro Gallesse, Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Junior Urso, Oriol Rosell, Chris Mueller, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani and Dwyer

Minnesota United: Clement Diop, Zachary Brault-Gillard, Corrales, Rod Fanni, Luis Binks, Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider, Maximiliano Urruti, Romell Quioto, Bojan

Orlando City vs Montreal Impact Prediction: Orlando City vs Montreal Impact live stream

Fans in the USA can catch Orlando City vs Montreal Impact live stream on TUDN and the TUDN app. There will be no MLS is Back tournament live telecast of Orlando City vs Montreal Impact clash in India. However, fans in India can watch Orlando City vs Montreal Impact live stream by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Fans in the UK can watch Orlando City vs Montreal Impact live stream on Sky Sports. The match will kick off on Sunday, July 26 at 5:30 AM IST.

Orlando City vs Montreal Impact live stream: Orlando City vs Montreal Impact prediction

Both teams come into the clash on the back of contrasting fortunes, While Orlando City SC played some top-notch football and easily qualified or the knockout stages, Montreal Impact had to scrape through at the last second. Orlando City SC are natural favourites for the clash, but Impact come into the clash with nothing to lose and that makes them a difficult opponent to face. Our Orlando City vs Montreal Impact prediction is that Orlando City will register a 2-0 win.

(Image Credit: Orlando City SC Twitter)