Wellington Phoenix Vs Adelaide United Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, A-League Live Info

Wellington Phoenix take on the Adelaide United in the first match of the A-League schedule post lockdown on Saturday, July 25, 2020. The match will be played at the Bankwest Stadium in Sydney and will kick off at 12:30 PM IST. With both teams a place in the top six of the A-League standings, an exciting contest awaits the fans, which also marks the return of football in Australia. Here's how to watch the Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United live stream, Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United H2H record and our Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United prediction.

Also Read: Melbourne Victory Vs Western United FC Prediction, Live Streaming, H2H, A-League Live Info

A-League standings: Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United prediction and preview

The A-League schedule kicks off with the Wellington Phoenix taking on Adelaide United at the Bankwest Stadium in Sydney. Wellington Phoenix have been in fine form throughout the season before the coronavirus enforced lockdown, and find themselves at third in the A-League standings. A win will move them into second place above Melbourne City FC.

Adelaide United occupy the sixth and final Championship playoff spot in the A-League standings, and win on Saturday will reduce their gap to ith place to just a solitary point. Adelaide United were in terrible form before the lockdown, losing four of their last five games. The Phoenix, on the other hand, registered four wins and suffered a solitary defeat in their last five games.

Also Read: MLV Vs WST Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Live Game Info

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United prediction: Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United H2H

The overall Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United H2H favours Adelaide United, who have registered 16 wins in 30 games against the Phoenix. There have been six draws in the Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United H2H, with the most recent one coming in the A-League in 2019. Wellington Phoenix have registered eight wins in these contest, the last of which came in December last year. Adelaide United have only lost one o their last five games against Wellington.

Also Read: WEL Vs ADL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, To Picks, A-League Live Game Info

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United prediction: Expected line-ups

Wellington Phoenix: Marinovic; Fenton, Taylor, Hudson-Wihongi, Cacace; Davila, Devlin, Rufer, Piscopo; Hooper, Ball

Marinovic; Fenton, Taylor, Hudson-Wihongi, Cacace; Davila, Devlin, Rufer, Piscopo; Hooper, Ball Adelaide United: Izzo; Strain, Elsey, Jakobsen, Kitto; Mauk, Gomulka, McGree; Halloran, Opseth, Blackwood

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United: Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United live stream details

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United live stream can watch the A-League live on BT Sport on Saturday, 8:00 AM. In the US, A-League live streaming including the Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United live stream can be viewed on the ESPN+ app. In India, there is no official telecast of A-league on TV.

However, fans can watch the Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United live stream on the FanCode app by Dream Sports. TheWellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United live stream will begin in India at 12:30 PM IST on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Also Read: PSG Beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 1-0 In French Cup Final, Mbappe Off Injured

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United live stream: Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United prediction

Wellington Phoenix and Adelaide United will be starting from scratch in this fixture considering the three-month lockdown and subsequent lack of football action. However, Wellington's form just before lockdown makes them favourites when they take the field at the Bankwest Stadium in Sydney. Adelaide boast of a super head to head record are seriously capable of registering a win in this fixture, but their form prior to the lockdown works against them in our prediction. Our Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United prediction is the hat former will register a 2-0 win.

(Image Credit: Wellington Phoenix Twitter)