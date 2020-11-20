Osasuna Vs Huesca Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Jagoba Arrasate's Osasuna will face Míchel Sanchez's Huesca in LaLiga on Friday, November 20 at the El Sadar Stadium. The game between Osasuna and Huesca is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Saturday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Osasuna vs Huesca team news, Osasuna vs Huesca live stream details and our Osasuna vs Huesca prediction ahead of the game.

Osasuna vs Huesca prediction and match preview

Osasuna are currently 13th in the LaLiga standings and have racked up 10 points from eight games so far. Jagoba Arrasate's men have struggled for consistency this season and suffered back-to-back defeats prior to the international break. Osasuna's last victory came in the first week of October when they defeated Celta Vigo 2-0 at the El Sadar Stadium and they will be hoping to bounce back in style when they host Huesca on Friday night.

🏁 Última sesión en Pirámide antes del #OsasunaHuesca (vie, 21h).



🇪🇸 Vuelve @alvaroferllo98 tras su participación con la @SeFutbol sub-21.



✅ ¡Listos para Pamplona!



🔜🗣 Rueda de prensa de Míchel.#VamosHuesca 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/RJwi25ekAH — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) November 19, 2020

On the other hand, Huesca are struggling at the bottom of the LaLiga table with six points from nine games. Míchel Sanchez's side are the only team in Spain's top division yet to earn a win this season. Huesca were held to a 1-1 draw prior to the international break and suffered a 4-1 defeat against Real Madrid previously. Based on the recent form of both teams, our Osasuna vs Huesca prediction is a 3-1 win for Osasuna.

Osasuna vs Huesca team news, injuries and suspensions

For Osasuna, Lucas Torro, Juan Manuel Perez, Aridane Hernandez and Jonathan Calleri are out due to injury. Ezequiel Avila remains a doubt with a knee problem. Ante Budimir and Enric Gallego are expected to start in attack for the hosts.

For Huesca, Antonio Valera has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. There are no other major absentees for Huesca. Michel Sanchez may opt to start Sandro Ramirez and Rafa Mir upfront on Friday night.

LaLiga live stream: How to watch Osasuna vs Huesca live in India?

There will be no live telecast of Osasuna vs Huesca in India. However, fans can still watch the Osasuna vs Huesca live stream on Facebook on the official LaLiga page (Saturday, 1:30 am IST). The live scores and updates will also be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Osasuna, Huesca Instagram