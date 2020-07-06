Fans Lay Into Man City After Pep Guardiola's Side Suffer More Defeats Than Man United

Premier League giants Manchester City suffered a reversal in fortunes at St Mary's as they ended up on the losing side on Sunday. While this was the first time Pep Guardiola's side have lost three successive away games in the league - a first for the manager himself - the defeat on the south coast also means that Man City have suffered more defeats than their city rivals, Manchester United this campaign. This was Man City's ninth defeat in the league, one more than the Red Devils, who are unbeaten in 2020.

Man City vs Man United stats: Pep Guardiola's ninth defeat this season

Che Adams netted the only goal of the game from the halfway line, with Ederson Moraes caught off-guard in the 16th minute. Although Man City had control over their rivals for the majority of the game, managing more shots on target even, Pep Guardiola's side failed to capitalise on their chances. Fernandinho hit the post during a pressure build upon their opponents, followed by a brilliant header from David Silva, that was saved well by Alex McCarthy.

Fans troll Man City

Didn’t the players say next season started against Liverpool 🤣 — Man U fan. bruno better than pogba (@ManUFan4LlFE) July 5, 2020

Man City what is going on this season two straight premier leagues and this season you have been nowhere near. Why? — Umair Tariq (@umair_tariq21) July 5, 2020

You became flop mr Pep. — Abdikarim (@Abdikar58682279) July 5, 2020

This club is finished — Street (@NanaStreet8) July 5, 2020

Not going to happen. City can't defend for shit. — Premier League Champions (@RaverOldskool) July 5, 2020

Man City vs Man United stats: Man United have lost fewer games than Man City this campaign

The defeat took Man City's loss tally to nine games this season. On the other hand, Man United have lost eight games in the competition this season. However, Pep Guardiola's men have an 11-point lead over the Red Devils. Interestingly, Man United emerged triumphant against Man City, both home and away this term, defeating their arch-rivals 2-1 and 2-0 respectively.

PEP 💬 It was a little bit of a resume of this season - one mistake and they punished us. After, we created a lot. 10 players behind the ball and we conceded few chances.



We played a really good performance but it was not enough.



🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/AO6cNt4mlx — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 5, 2020

While the defeat for Man City against Southampton came as somewhat of a shock, especially after demolishing the champions last week, Man United battered Bournemouth last Saturday. January signing Bruno Fernandes was the man of the night, bagging a goal and two assists at Old Trafford to win the game 5-2. The Red Devils have lost eight games this season, including defeats against the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and, incidentally, Bournemouth.

Premier League table: Man United face uphill task to break into top four

Five matchday fixtures are yet to be played in the Premier League. Man City have sealed their spot for the Champions League next season unless the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) upholds UEFA's decision to impose a two-season ban on the Premier League giants for breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. Man United still have a daunting task, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side occupying the fifth spot on the Premier League table.

Man United placed fifth on Premier League table

Man United have won 55 points this season, while Frank Lampard's Chelsea have managed to stay put in the top four although shakily, with 57 points to their credit. While Man United will travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Thursday (Friday according to IST), Man City will take on Newcastle United on Tuesday. Wolves are also in contention for a place in Europe next season.

Image courtesy: AP