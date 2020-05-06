Manchester United Looking To Sign Aaron Ramsey If Paul Pogba Is Sold To Juventus: Report

Paul Pogba's second tenure at Manchester United has been one of ups and downs. The Frenchman has displayed his dominance in certain matches but his overall four-year stay at Manchester has been inconsistent at best. Often faced with criticism from analysts and football pundits, Paul Pogba was rumoured to have grown tired at Manchester United and allegedly tried to force a move away to Real Madrid last summer. However, he ended up staying with the Red Devils but has barely featured under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to multiple injury struggles.

Also Read | Manchester United chief Ed Woodward rules out 'delusion' of big-money signings

Throwback to when Aaron Ramsey last stepped out at the Emirates

On this day last year, Aaron Ramsey said goodbye to Arsenal fans for the last time. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Ct00wHYaXA — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) May 5, 2020

Also Read | Paul Pogba transfer news: Frenchman could leave for Italy as Juventus discuss swap deal with Manchester United

Paul Pogba transfer updates

Manchester United looking to swap Juventus star Aaron Ramsey for Paul Pogba: Report

Juventus wan offer Aaron Ramsey to #mufc as swap deal so dem go get Paul Pogba. #muip [Calciomercato] pic.twitter.com/PRcYioVMKW — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) May 5, 2020

Also Read | Paul Pogba transfer updates: Frenchman likely to sign new deal with Manchester United as per reports

Paul Pogba to Juventus?

Recent reports have maintained that Paul Pogba is keen to return to Juventus in the coming months. Paul Pogba spent four years at Juventus making 124 appearances and scoring 28 goals in the process. However, these reports further add that former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey will be pursued by Manchester United should Paul Pogba depart in the next transfer window. Aaron Ramsey spent the majority of his career playing for the Gunners since coming in from Cardiff City in 2008. He made over 250 appearances for Arsenal and scored 40 goals and continues to be revered by the Gunners faithful.

While Manchester United are reportedly pursuing Aaron Ramsey should a Paul Pogba transfer go through this summer, there have been reports that Juventus will not pursue the Paul Pogba transfer since they cannot afford his astronomical wages. Clubs in Europe have faced a major financial hit due to the absence of revenue. A move for the French World Cup winner, therefore, appears unlikely for Juventus.

Also Read | Paul Pogba to Juventus? Manchester United star wants immediate exit: Reports

Paul Pogba transfer rumours

French World Cup winner continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid

According to @lequipe - Man United are ready to sell Paul Pogba in the next transfer window and their asking price will be lower than 100m euros. Zinedine Zidane remains intent on forcing a deal through this summer. pic.twitter.com/GkSiVU2TMA — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 23, 2020

Also Read | Aaron Ramsey first back at Juventus training, Cristiano Ronaldo in quarantine