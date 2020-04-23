Ruud Van Nistelrooy Wouldn't Talk To Anybody If Thierry Henry Scored Goals: Paul Scholes

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has labeled Ruud van Nistelrooy as the greatest striker he played with and has given an insight into the rivalry he had with former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry. Ruud van Nistelrooy and Theirry Henry enjoyed the greatest goal-scoring spells in their careers under Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger respectively while their teams competed fiercely for the Premier League title. Paul Scholes reveals that Ruud van Nistelrooy would often sulk if Theirry Henry outscored him.

Ruud van Nistelrooy would sulk if he was outscored by Thierry Henry says Paul Scholes

Speaking to Marcus Rashford on the UTD Podcast, Paul Scholes has revealed the dynamics of the rivalry between Ruud van Nistelrooy and Thierry Henry. Scholes said that the legendary Man United striker 'lived' for scoring goals and would check if Thierry Henry had scored for Arsenal after getting onto the team bus. Paul Scholes adds that if Thierry Henry had scored Ruud van Nistelrooy, he wouldn't speak to anyone throughout the journey because he was 'engrossed' in being the leading goalscorer, not just at Man United but in the league, in the world, everywhere.

"I played no. 10 with Ruud for a season and I loved it.



"He’s was a ruthless, ruthless goalscorer. He just lived for scoring goals."



Paul Scholes names Ruud van Nistelrooy as the greatest finisher he played with

Paul Scholes names Ruud van Nistelrooy as the best finisher he played with at Man United. Scholes, speaking to Marcus Rashford, said that he had the fortune of playing alongside some great strikers at Old Trafford including Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Robin van Persie and termed them as great goal-scorers but his favourite was Nistelrooy. Ruud van Nistelrooy spent five years at Man United after completing a move from PSV in 2001. The former Dutch international scored 150 goals in just 219 appearances for Sir Alex Ferguson's side, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

