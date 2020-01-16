Pedro Neto's Disallowed Goal Against Manchester United Is Making Fans Furious

Pedro Neto's celebration for his goal against Manchester United in FA Cup didn't last long as VAR ruled it out. Neto successfully struck the ball past Manchester United's Sergio Romero, but a VAR review claimed that Raul Jimenez had handled the ball earlier. Harry Maguire's tackle bounced back off Jimenez's arm and landed in front of Neto. He made no error and slotted the ball in the net. Referee Kevin Friend referred the goal and the decision went in Manchester United's favour. The question is - was Raúl Jimenez's handball in the build-up significant enough for the goal to be disallowed? Manchester United went on to win the match and entered the next round of FA Cup 2019-20.

However, this is not the first time that Pedro Neto goal has been robbed of a goal against a top side. Pedro Neto had a goal against Liverpool at Anfield controversially disallowed by VAR in December. The introduction of VAR has not been received well in the English Premier League. Players, coaches and even the pundits have criticised VAR throughout the season. Fans from across the EPL clubs want VAR out of the league.

Football pundits and fans react as Pedro Neto's goal gets disallowed

Wolves goal disallowed. The new handball law is utterly absurd, exacerbated by the existence of VAR that has no choice but to pick out every flick of a knuckle. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 15, 2020

What an absolute farce this handball law is. It's an utter joke. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 15, 2020

Neto scores a goal in a big game.



VAR: pic.twitter.com/RGJ6PYzexh — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) January 15, 2020

