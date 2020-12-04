UEFA Releases Its All-time Champions League XI; Fans React Over Missing Players

Quick links:
With 11 Ballon d'Or crowns shared between them, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi unsurprisingly got the nod in an all-time UEFA Champions League XI voted for by fans. World Cup winner Thierry Henry was picked as the centre-forward while only one Englishman - Steven Gerrard - made the cut. Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique made up the centre-back pairing but several fans on social media were still fuming over some of the football icons that missed out on making it into the eleven.
ALSO READ: Messi To PSG? Neymar's Comments Stir Rumours As Barcelona Contract Edges Conclusion
Earlier this week, UEFA announced the 50-man shortlist in contention for a place in the 2020 Team of the Year as fans will get their say in the public vote to determine the final XI. However, in anticipation of the 2020 victors, UEFA has decided to highlight the players that made their way into their Team of the Year the most in the 21st century.
UEFA have released their all-time Champions League XI 👀— Còllín Muñtáry11🇿🇼 (@collinmuntary) December 4, 2020
Which player that deserved a spot has missed out? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1FwQ3CLHhn
ALSO READ: AC Milan Legend Kaka Scores Insane Goal, Fans Recall 2007 Ballon D'Or Winner's Magic
Europe's governing body has named it their 'Ultimate Team of the Year: the all-time XI' with legends of the game from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool also featuring. Here's a look at UEFA's all-time Champions League XI and the time when each player made it into UEFA's Team of the Year -
ALSO READ: Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Holds 'players Only' Meeting Without Zinedine Zidane
Fans on social media were quick to react to UEFA's all-time Champions League XI with some highlighting the disrespect for the missing players. One wrote, "How is Gerrard in there over Zidane?", while another added, "Wow, No Ronaldo or Ronaldinho but Gerrard and Henry instead. This is nonsense." A third wrote, "Imagine seeing the team you have Pique and Lahm over Nesta and Maldini. What a joke"
Are you guys having a laugh? Pique ?Gerard? HENRY? Wait Steven gerrard? Over Zidane, ronaldinho, modric? Really? HENRY OMG!!! How did this come about ? You guys remember Raul had the record before Ronaldo broke it right? Pique over maldini? Are you guys having a laugh?— Гуобадйя Осамуетинян (@jossykeyz) December 3, 2020
It’s all opinion, no right of wrong. But I agree with your point, although Ramos is questionable too. Cafu, Maldini, Dani Alves, Roberto Carlos, Van Basten, etc. they can all be there— Barca GameDay (@BarcaGameDay) December 4, 2020
So much disrespect for legends of yesterday.— ChinoChaka (@LLumamba) December 4, 2020
Are you sure non of Maldini,Nesta or stam could come close to pique?
Thiery too doesn't get ahead of Nazario de lima ronaldo at his prime.
ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho Accuses Spurs Stars of Lacking Motivation After LASK Draw In Europa League
Image Credits - Leo Messi, Juventus Instagram