Jose Mourinho Reveals How Christmas Was Overshadowed By His Dog's Death

Football News

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he lost his dog on Christmas day. It was when his side defeated Brighton 2-1 on Boxing Day. Read more.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is known for his rants and unique answers. The manager has now revealed his emotional side to the world. Mourinho has stated that his dog passed away on Christmas.

Jose Mourinho revealed his dog's death before the match against Brighton

While speaking ahead of the Boxing day fixtures, Mourinho revealed more about his loss. Jim Rosenthal had asked the manager about his Christmas day. The manager revealed that his dog had died. He also commented that his dog was his family. He described that it was a very difficult moment for him, but he had to move on.

Twitter reacted to Jose Mourinho's revelation

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Brighton in the Premier League

Tottenham defeated Brighton in the Premier League on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored for Spurs to salvage three points for the side. The victory means that Tottenham are now fifth in the Premier League points table with 29 points, while Chelsea are fourth in the table with 32 points. Spurs will next play against Norwich City on Saturday, December 28, 2019. 

Published:
