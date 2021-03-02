Pep Guardiola Warns Premier League Table-toppers Manchester City Against Complacency

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a stern warning to his players, saying if they think the Premier League title has been secured, then they will not be playing as he wants no room for complacency.

City currently occupy the 'Numero Uno' spot in the Premier League 2020/21 points table with 19 wins from 26 matches that they have featured in so far and 62 points in their tally and they can extend their lead to 15 points if they beat the 12th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. at City Manchester Stadium of Tuesday. As of now, Man City are a good 12 points ahead of local rivals Manchester United who have 50 points in their tally by registering 14 wins from their 26 games.

'We cannot relax for one second': Pep Guardiola

"We cannot relax for one second. Always we can do better... that is the target. As much as we win and as much as we get results, we have to demand and be over the players and say we can do better. This is the moment and when I feel that every player is thinking the job is done or how good it is, these guys are not going to play," Guardiola told Manchester City's official website.

"I am so intuitive. I know exactly when the guys are not ready to continue what we need to do. I said before the champions are Liverpool so to do it we still have eight, nine, or 10 games and it's a lot. They are an incredible team that struggled for four or five games to win games. It happened to us too. It happened last season and the beginning of this season and we were unable to win three games in the first two months (of this season) so still, I want more," he added.

The road ahead for Manchester City post clash against Wolves

All eyes will be on City's blockbuster clash against fierce rivals Manchester United at City of Manchester Stadium this Sunday. Apart from their EPL fixtures. the 'Citizens' will also be hosting Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash on March 17.

(With ANI Inputs)

