Man City’s Bernardo Silva Takes Another Dig At Liverpool Fans after Calling Them Pathetic

After Man City's disappointing 2019-20 season came to an end with a 1-3 UCL quarter-final defeat against Lyon, Bernardo Silva has engaged himself in a social media war with Liverpool fans. The Man City attacker took another aim at the Reds faithful just 24 hours after calling them 'pathetic' on Twitter. Bernardo Silva was also among the few Man City players that refused to applaud Jurgen Klopp's side during their guard of honour at the Etihad Stadium in July after the Merseyside giants were crowned Premier League champions.

Bernardo Silva Twitter rant: Man City star takes another swipe at Liverpool fans

On Sunday, Bernardo Silva took to Twitter to express his thoughts on what was a disappointing season for Man City. However, just a few hours later, the 26-year-old posted a shocking message in which he labelled Liverpool fans 'pathetic' for their messages on his post. It was believed that a number of Liverpool fans had riled-up Silva after Man City's Champions League exit. Silva went on to write 'Go celebrate your titles, find a partner, read a book or drink some beer'.

I guess reading a book was a bit too much for you... maybe just go for a brew 😂😂 — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) August 17, 2020

Just 24 hours after his jab at the Liverpool fans, Bernardo Silva once again took to Twitter to reply to the series of abuse and taunts from the Anfield faithful. On Monday, Silva wrote, "I guess reading a book was a bit too much for you so maybe just go for a brew", adding two laughing emojis to the post. Silva's tweets about the Liverpool fans comes only a month after the Portuguese midfielder refused to applaud during their guard of honour at the Etihad Stadium. Clearly, the Kopites haven't forgotten about the incident.

Man City season elimination from UCL and season review

Although Man City were favourites to make it to the semi-finals of the Champions League, Pep Guardiola's side were humbled 1-3 by Lyon in their quarter-final. The Spanish boss came under criticism for not starting any of his creative attackers Riyad Mahrez, David Silva, Bernardo Silva or Phil Foden. Man City finished the Premier League season in 2nd place, 18 points behind champions Liverpool. The Citizens were eliminated by Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final but managed to win the League Cup, which was the only silverware during the 2019-20 campaign.

Image Credits - Bernardo Silva Instagram