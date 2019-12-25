Perfect Time For Man Utd Owners The Glazers To Sell The Club

It is the perfect opportunity for highly unpopular Manchester United owners the Glazers to sell the club at a time when the Red Devils are struggling in the Premier League. The Glazers can sell the club to the highest bidder while the Red Devils are still considered a formidable force in the Barclays Premier League. Manchester United are at a lowly 8th position after slumping to a 2-0 defeat against Watford.

Fans turn against the Glazers

The Glazers took over the club in the year 2005 amid an environment full of fans spewing out anger from the stands. According to reports, the owners were tolerated for the first few years as United replaced Chelsea as the league champions while Sir Alex Ferguson was the gaffer. The Glazers faced hostility from the fans when they started to protest with golden ad green scarves, with the most notable moment coming when a former United player draped a golden and green scarf while his then team AC Milan were battered with a 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have failed to win a major trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. The club has won a single FA Cup, one UEFA Europa League and last won a Premier League title in 2013.

Read: Boxing Day: Here's Where You Can Watch Premier League Matches For Free

Who is to be blamed for United's failures?

David Moyes was initially blamed for United's failure but after the unsuccessful tenures of Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, fans realised that the problem ran deeper than the managers. With their constant slump, year after year since 2013 has made Manchester United less attractive and because of that, top players do not want to sign for a club that was actually known as the Theatre of Dreams.

Read: Premier League 2019-20 Worst XI Features Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young And Granit Xhaka

During summer this year, Manchester United owners, the Glazers stopped former manager Jose Mourinho from selling forward Anthony Martial. Now, the club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reaping the benefits of not having sold the player. According to reports, Mourinho wanted to sell the Frenchman and bring in Ivan Perisic as his replacement. Mourinho highly regarded the Croatian and wanted to bring him in place of Martial because he thought that it was high time for the forward to leave because of inconsistent performances in the past two years and a weak mentality and delicate attitude.

According to reports, Martial became the favourite of the Glazers, especially Joel Glazer and he proved to be too good an asset to be let go. With Martial returning to the playing Xl after a long injury lay off, he is enjoying his best form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Read: Sergio Aguero Voted As The Most Iconic Premier League Player Of The Decade By Fans

Read: Premier League Table Of The Decade: Manchester Clubs Dominate Standings

(With inputs from agencies)