Petr Cech Shows Off Incredible Skills After Inclusion In Chelsea's Premier League Squad

Chelsea surprised the football world this month when they brought Petr Cech out of retirement by naming him in their Premier League squad for the season. The Blues legend had been working with the squad as a technical director and Chelsea saw fit for him to be included as an emergency backup during the unprecedented times of COVID-19. While it has been more than a year since the former Czech international called time on his career, the 38-year-old has still got it as he showcased some extraordinary skills in Chelsea training.

Also Read: Man United Legend Vidic Voted Greatest Premier League CB Ahead Of Ferdinand, Van Dijk

Petr Cech training: Blues legend showed off his reflexes after surprise comeback

Petr Cech joined Chelsea as a technical director after announcing his retirement last year. The former Arsenal goalkeeper had been working with new keeper Edouard Mendy in training while has also tried to help a crestfallen Kepa Arizabalaga. With Mendy, Kepa and Willy Caballero all registered, it highly unlikely that Cech makes an appearance for the Blues again, but the former Czech international is keeping himself ready just in case the opportunity arises.

Cech ditched his glasses and suit and returned to his traditional headgear as he made some fine saves in training. The Blues legend's reflexes showed no signs of rustiness and it seemed like the 38-year-old had never been away from the game.

Also Read: Pogba, Aubameyang, Gnabry Pose In Pharrell Williams' Reimagined ADIDAS Jerseys

After his side's 0-0 draw against Sevilla, manager Frank Lampard said that Petr Cech's registration was clearly for emergency purposes and was not in line with any grand return or romance. The Blues boss said that the former Arsenal keeper had been training with the shot-stoppers and is still relatively young. Lampard confirmed that the 38-year-old will continue his job as technical director and will come into the picture in case of an avoidable circumstance.

Cech had a storied career at Stamford Bridge, playing 494 times for Chelsea between 2004 and 2015 and winning a host of honours including four Premier League titles, a Champions League and a Europa League crown.

Also Read: Everton Fans Trend #PrayforJames After Star Gets Injured Following Clash With Van Dijk

Chelsea vs Man United: Fragile Blues host momentum-gaining Red Devils

While Chelsea and Man United remain perennial contenders for Champions League places, they both need to sort out their fragile defences that have been leaking in goals for fun. The Blues saw a two-goal lead blown against Southampton last weekend, before a resolute 0-0 draw on Tuesday vs Sevilla.

Manchester United, on the other hand, let in 11 in their first three games, before demolishing Newcastle 4-1, and then proceeding to seal yet another Champions League classic in Paris. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got the better Lampard thrice last season, but it was the latter who sealed victory when they faced off in the FA Cup semi-final.

Also Read: Mesut Ozil Mocks Himself While Watching Arsenal's Europa League Match At Home

(Image Courtesy: Chelseafc.com)