Premier League Record FOURTEEN new Positive Coronavirus Cases At 12 Pre-season Camps

There has been a reported spike in the number of positive coronavirus cases as Premier League players return for their pre-season training ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. It is reported that there have been a total of 14 new coronavirus cases recorded among 12 clubs in England's top flight that returned to training for pre-season since last week. A number of Premier League stars were spotted partying during the summer break with fears growing that there could be more positive COVID-19 cases once players return from holiday.

Premier League COVID-19 cases spike as players return for pre-season training

According to reports from The Telegraph, the Premier League has recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus after tests were carried out among 12 clubs. However, the figures are still unofficial as the Premier League and the respective clubs are yet to confirm the COVID-19 cases. The 2020-21 Premier League season is scheduled to begin from September 12 onwards with the initial fixtures list set to be released this week.

Premier League news: COVID-19 cases to rise as stars return from holiday?

Most clubs fear that the number of COVID-19 cases may rise when players return for pre-season training as Premier League stars were pictured ignoring social distancing rules to party with rival stars on holiday during the past few weeks. Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was pictured with Leicester star James Maddison in Ibiza along with Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish. Meanwhile, West Ham star Declan Rice enjoyed a holiday with Chelsea's Mason Mount in the Greek island of Mykonos. Blues midfielder Danny Drinkwater also hung out with former teammate and Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell.

Premier League news: Liverpool record one case for coronavirus as 10 teams return to training

According to reports, Premier League champions Liverpool recorded one case of coronavirus on their pre-season trip to Austria. However, the Reds will continue with their pre-season training despite one of their travelling party testing positive. Along with Liverpool, Tottenham, Everton, Southampton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leicester, Newcastle, Sheffield United, Brighton and newly-promoted Leeds are all back in training.

Wolves, Man United, Man City and Chelsea are yet to return for their pre-season training. Arsenal and newly-promoted Fulham are also not yet back following the conclusion of the 2019-20 domestic campaign and their involvement in the FA Cup and Championship play-off finals. West Brom and Burnley will begin their pre-season training from Thursday.

Image Credits - Liverpool / Everton Twitter