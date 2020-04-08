Premier League Set To Cancel Season Officially Soon: Serie A Chief Pierpaolo Marino

The Premier League is reportedly about to release a statement which would end the current season. This is according to Udinese director Pierpaolo Marino, who stated the board members in the Premier League are set to issue a statement regarding the end of the season. The coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc for sporting events around the world, including the Premier League suspension.

Premier League suspension: Premier League to end season prematurely?

The Premier League suspension news broke when Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus. It was announced that no games would be played until April 30 as the Premier League suspension was imposed. However, with the spread of the coronavirus, that return date from the Premier League suspension looks unlikely.

Premier League to end season prematurely says Serie A chief

Serie A has already suspended football indefinitely as the coronavirus crisis in Italy worsens. However, Udinese chief Pierpaolo Marino claimed that the cancellation of the Premier League is all but confirmed. The 65-year-old Italian told Sportitalia that the Premier League is set to follow similar protocol as that of the Belgian Pro League and cancel the remainder of the season.

Udinese director Pierpaolo Marino claims that the PL is set to announce the cancellation of the 2019/20 season. “The Belgian FF has already sanctioned the end of their league, despite the threats of sanctions from UEFA. In England, the PL is about to release a similar statement." — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) April 8, 2020

Marino is the director of Serie A club Udinese and the team is owned by the Pozzo family, which also owns Premier League club, Watford. Serie A chief Marinob believes that the coronavirus crisis is getting extremely serious and hopes to get past this dangerous phase to enjoy football once again. The Belgian top-flight was cancelled last week due to the coronavirus outbreak and Club Brugge were declared champions. The Premier League is now likely to follow suit.

Premier League suspension: Liverpool to be crowned champions?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were 25 points clear at the top of the table before the Premier League suspension halted the top flight. As things stand, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has claimed that he cannot imagine a scenario where Liverpool are not crowned Premier League champions. The Reds need only two more wins to secure the title which would hand them their first top-flight title in 30 years.

