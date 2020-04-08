Serie A Stars Lukaku, Sanchez Agree To Give Up Four Months' Salary Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus Italy situation has escalated over the last couple of months as Serie A action was called to a halt earlier last month. The likes of Bundesliga, LaLiga and the Premier League soon followed suit as most major leagues across Europe called a halt to all sporting activities. Amid the coronavirus Italy situation, a number of Serie A stars including Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling have agreed to wage cuts in order to help out their clubs amid the worsening coronavirus Italy situation.

Coronavirus Italy: Chris Smalling, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku all set to cut their wages

Serie A clubs have been losing money on ticket sales and television rights ever since the suspension. Juventus were among the first clubs to announce a pay cut across the board as the Juventus players, led by club captain Giorgio Chiellini, unanimously agreed to a pay cut amid the crisis. Now, other Serie A clubs have decided to follow suit. A number of Serie A clubs will now reportedly enforce a wage cut that could see player salaries slashed by a third.

Coronavirus Italy: Serie A official Statement

The official statement released by the league read, "The situation needs the entire system to be responsible, with the clubs ready to play their part while facing huge losses in order to guarantee Italian football's future. These losses will have to be minimal because a reduction in costs will be implemented when most of the costs are represented by salaries. Coherently with all the actions undertaken at the national and international level, Lega Serie A has decided unanimously, excluding Juventus - who have already agreed on such salary cut with their own players - a common line to reduce the impact of wages of players and managers of the first-team squads."

"This reduction, necessary to save the future of football, will be of a one-third lump sum (as much as four months' salary) if football doesn't start over again or of one-sixth (as much as two months' salary) if we can finish the 2019-20 season. It goes without saying that it will be the clubs discussing the terms with their employees.

