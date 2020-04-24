Premier League Stars To Wear Masks, Use 3 Dressing Rooms Per Side Upon Football Resumption

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in UK, the Premier League return has been put on hold since early March. However, the latest update surrounding the Premier League return is that fixtures could be able to take place behind closed doors. Amid the news of the Premier League return, the Premier League players will reportedly have to wear masks and bring their own food which must not be shared with others in order to prevent another wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

Premier League return: Premier League players to wear masks:

Although chiefs in the English top flight have claimed that the Premier League return will only take place once they are given the green light from the government, there are a number of rules that Premier League players are expected to follow upon the resumption of football. The return of the Premier League brings the added risk of another wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the UK but managers, players and staff will have to follow a number of guidelines to ensure their own health and safety. According to reports from The Sun, Premier League players will be expected to wear masks upon entering and exiting their travelling coaches and a number of buses will be used to transport players and staff to the grounds to avoid 'social gatherings'.

Premier League return: Premier League players to follow strict rules

Upon arrival at the stadium, both teams will have separate routes to their respective dressing rooms and opposition players must be kept far away from each other until all checks are completed. In order for the Premier League return to go through amid the outbreak of coronavirus in UK, dressing rooms must be sanitised before the arrival of the players. English top-division footballers will also have to bring their own food and individually labelled bottles to reduce the risk of a potential illness.

Players utilising training equipment must wear face masks and gloves with machines being cleaned before and after being used. Most doors will be left 'as open as possible' to prevent the constant touching of door handles. Goalkeepers, substitutes and starting teams will be given separate changing rooms to prepare for a game. Upon the conclusion of a match, swapping of jerseys will not be permitted.

Coronavirus in UK; Premier League return on the cards?

With the reported rules and regulations laid out, there is a possibility of the Premier League returning sooner than initially expected. However, it is also likely that most games would be played behind closed doors until the coronavirus in UK situation is under control. The coronavirus outbreak has already claimed the lives of 18,738 citizens in the UK according to Worldometer

Take a look at how #PL clubs have been supporting the NHS and frontline staff 👉https://t.co/ksZFIdQYY3 pic.twitter.com/Y0No7VOZrP — Premier League (@premierleague) April 23, 2020

