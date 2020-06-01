Premier League To Use EA Sports' FIFA 20 Crowd Noise To Create An Atmosphere On Return

With the Premier League return set for June 17, top-flight clubs in England are reportedly keen on using fake crowd noise from FIFA 20 on television broadcasts. With no fans in attendance for the remaining Premier League games, crowd noise from FIFA 20 will be used to create an in-game atmosphere for supporters watching the televised matches from home. It is reported that the Premier League clubs will vote on Thursday whether or not they prefer to use the EA Sports FIFA 20 game crowd noises in the background.

Premier League return to feature sound from FIFA 20?

The highly-anticipated Premier League return is set for June 17 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be allowed inside the stadiums. The Bundesliga has seen football resume with cardboard fans inside the stadium but the Premier League is trying to explore ways to improve the spectacle in the stadiums with no fans in attendance. According to reports from Daily Mail, the Premier League return could see football resume with commentary as well as crowd support albeit, the crowd support will be provided with the crowd noise from FIFA 20.

Premier League clubs will be asked to approve the broadcast of crowd noise from the FIFA 20 video game at their next meeting on Thursday.

The crowd noise from FIFA 20 is being seen as a preferred option for viewers in the UK with every match set to be broadcast on either Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime or BBC. The option to include the FIFA 20 crowd noise for Premier League games, to give it a different atmosphere, will be discussed on Thursday. Along with the FIFA 20 crowd noise, the Premier League return could see replays in 360° as well as an analytical tactical camera capturing some of the more strategic details of the game.





Monday - 8pm

Tuesday - 6pm, 8pm

Wednesday - 6pm, 8pm

Thursday - 6pm, 8pm

Friday - 8pm

Saturday - 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 8pm

Sunday - 12pm, 2pm, 4:30pm, 7pm



Football. Every. Single. Day.

Premier League schedule: Premier League fixtures

The Premier League schedule for the resumption of football sent fans into a frenzy late last week. The Premier League schedule could see games played during every day of the week. There are 92 Premier League fixtures still remaining until the season concludes. The first two games of the Premier League return will include Manchester City vs Arsenal, and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United on Wednesday, June 17.

