Marcus Rashford Letter: Politician Matt Hancock Calls Him 'Daniel Rashford' On Live TV

The Marcus Rashford letter to the Government created a huge buzz around social media which incidentally ensured that UK's PM Boris Johnson made a decision to provide meals for school children through the summer holidays. Following the Marcus Rashford letter, the Man United star earned plenty of praise from the football world and Health Secretary Matt Hancock also joined the bandwagon. However, the 41-year-old British politician made a huge blunder on live TV while praising the Man United star by calling Marcus Rashford 'Daniel Rashford' instead and then blamed his son for the Harry Potter reference which led to the confusion between the English footballer and Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe.

Matt Hancock calls Marcus Rashford Daniel Rashford: Blames son's Harry Potter affection

While speaking to Sky News, Matt Hancock heaped praise on the 22-year-old Man United forward but called Marcus Rashford 'Daniel Rashford'. Matt Hancock said, "I'll tell you what happened. The PM spoke to Daniel Rashford, he considered it while making his decision – I think it’s terrific". In an interview later with BBC, Matt Hancock, a Newcastle United fan himself claimed that he might have misspoken as he may have been thinking about the actor Daniel Radcliffe from the Harry Potter films at the time.

Good to see @MattHancock finally giving credit to footballers and Daniel Rashford in particular pic.twitter.com/b3lcqsTcP7 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 17, 2020

Marcus Rashford Twitter response to Matt Hancock's mistake

Although Hancock issued his apology, a number of fans on social media were quick to poke fun at the Health Minister. BBC MOTD host Gary Lineker was one of the many to mock Hancock. In fact, Marcus Rashford himself took the blunder as a joke and claimed that he's been called a lot worse which left fans on social media in splits. The Marcus Rashford Twitter response was in reply to Gary Lineker's dig at Hancock.

Marcus Rashford letter: Marcus Rashford Twitter trend

Although the Marcus Rashford letter to the MP's played a big role in the Government's decision to make a U-turn on cancelling the food voucher scheme over the summer holidays, the Marcus Rashford Twitter updates were also lauded by Man United's rivals Manchester City and Liverpool. The Marcus Rashford letter and conversation with UK PM Boris Johnson ensured that school kids would continue to receive free meals during the summer holidays as the government overturned their decision.

Marcus Rashford posted a series of tweets on social media in order for the MPs to acknowledge the message and was incredibly glad about his deed. Marcus Rashford previously made headlines for the Marcus Rashford campaign and tie-up with FareShare to provide meals for those in the UK affected by the COVID-19. The Marcus Rashford campaign has managed to raise over £20 million so far.

I don’t even know what to say.

Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

Image Credits- Marcus Rashford Instagram/ AP