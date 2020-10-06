Portugal Vs Spain, England Vs Wales And Other International Friendlies This Week

European champions Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo have enjoyed splendid success in the past few years, more so since the continental tournament that was played in 2016. With 18 goals in the past six games, Portugal have established themselves as one of the fiercest sides in Europe with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva in the ranks. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead his side against a youthful Spain led by his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos in the round of international friendlies starting this week.

Also Read | Wolves have a Portugal XI after signing Nelson Semedo from Barcelona

International friendlies schedule

Portugal vs Spain - October 7, Wednesday (Thursday - 12.15 am IST)

Germany vs Turkey - October 7, Wednesday (Thursday -12.15 am IST)

Switzerland vs Croatia - October 7, Wednesday (Thursday - 12.15 am IST)

The Netherlands vs Mexico - October 7, Wednesday (Thursday - 12.15 am IST)

France vs Sweden - October 7, Wednesday (Thursday - 12.40 am IST)

Englands vs Wales - October 8, Thursday (Friday - 12.20 am IST)

Also Read | Man United congratulate former player Cristiano Ronaldo on reaching 100 goals for Portugal

International friendlies: Portugal vs Spain

Spain had a mixed campaign during the previous international break. Led by Sergio Ramos, they were held by Germany in the opening game of the Nations League but followed it up with a thumping 4-0 victory against Ukraine. Sergio Ramos and co will arrive in Lisbon for the game that is to be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade. Portugal arrive into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory against Sweden in the previous Nations League fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo's double helped Portugal top Group 3 of the competition. In the process, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner also achieved the 100-goal milestone in Europe. The Juventus ace will now look to overtake Ali Daei's all-time goal tally during the international friendlies against Spain, followed by games against France and Sweden.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 48 goals in 47 games for Portugal since turning 30

International friendlies: England vs Wales

England will square off against Wales in their first game of the international break. The Three Lions arrive into the game having drawn against Denmark in the previous Nations League outing. Chelsea youngster Reece James, along with Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has earned his first senior team call-up from Gareth Southgate.

Meanwhile, Wales will be without the services of captain Gareth Bale. The four-time Champions League winner has been on the sidelines due to an injury and is yet to play for Tottenham Hotspur since his return to north London on a loan deal last month. Besides England, Ryan Giggs' men will also come up against the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo asked to wear face mask during Portugal vs Croatia match; watch video

Image courtesy: Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram