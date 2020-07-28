Portland Vs Cincinnati Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Portland Timbers will face FC Cincinnati in a Round of 16 clash in the MLS is Back tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex this week. Portland Timbers are 3rd in the Western Conference. They managed to win three games since the restart (Draw 1, Loss 1). FC Cincinnati are in the 8th spot of the Eastern Conference division. Cincinnati emerged victorious in two games and faced defeats in three.

MLS is Back Tournament live: Portland vs Cincinnati live stream (India)

Date and time: Wednesday, July 29, 8 AM IST

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

MLS is Back Tournament live: Portland vs Cincinnati live stream (USA)

Portland vs Cincinnati: Tuesday, July 28, 8 PM EST

Live stream: WSTR Star 64, SiriusXM FC, 750 The Game, WDJO, ESPN Deportes, MLSsoccer.com, ESPN3, MLS App, ESPN, ESPN Deportes+

MLS is Back Tournament Round of 16: Portland vs Cincinnati live stream in India

The Portland vs Cincinnati live telecast in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still catch the Portland vs Cincinnati live stream by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch every minute of the Portland vs Cincinnati game.

Portland vs Cincinnati H2H

Portland and Cincinnati have faced each other 5 times in the past in which Portland have managed to win thrice and Cincinnati have won just once. They have shared the spoils in one game.

Portland vs Cincinnati prediction: Full Squads

Portland Timbers (PT): Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic, Zac Mcgraw, Jorgen Oland, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall, Julio Cascante, Bill Tuiloma, Marco Farfan, Larrys Mabiala, Williams Velásquez, Blake Bodily, Aaron Molloy, Jorge Moreira, Diego Valeri, Sebastián Blanco, Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes, Dairon Asprilla, Eryk Williamson, Renzo Zambrano, Marvin Loría, Jorge Villafaña, Andy Polo, Felipe Mora, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Andres Flores, Jeremy Ebobisse, Tomás Conechny, Yimmi Chará

FC Cincinnati (CIN): Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton, Bobby Edwards, Kendall Waston, Maikel van der Werff, Tom Pettersson, Nick Hagglund, Greg Garza, Andrew Gutman, Mathieu Deplagne, Saad Abdul-Salaam, Zico Bailey, Caleb Stanko, Fatai Alashe, Thomas McCabe, Allan Cruz, Haris Medunjanin, James McLaughlin, Adrien Regattin, Siem de de Jong, Frankie Amaya, Kekuta Manneh, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Jurgen Locadia, Yuya Kubo, Brandon Vazquez, Rashawn Dally

(Image Courtesy: Portland Timbers/Instagram)