Jadon Sancho Issues Apology After Breaching COVID-19 Protocol During A Party

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is in England for national team duty amid the international break. The winger attended a party over the weekend, with claims that he and the rest in attendance violated COVID-19 protocols put in place by the authorities. Accepting his mistake after the report came to light, Jadon Sancho has now issued an apology on the same.

Jadon Sancho violates COVID-19 protocol while partying

Jadon Sancho was pictured alongside fellow national teammates Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell at a party. Their images, that went viral, have created a wave of controversy, inviting criticism from several quarters. The Football Association (FA) has swung into action and started investigating the same.

Sancho was apparently in London according to the sun at Tammy Abrahams birthday party.



I guess this proves my previous tweet regarding the private jet from Dortmund to London true.#MUFC #Sancho https://t.co/4QAGCqQlTZ pic.twitter.com/99eoGp4JJi — The United End (@TheUtdEnd) October 4, 2020

According to several media reports in England, Jadon Sancho was present at the surprise birthday party that was organised for Tammy Abraham at his London flat. According to The Sun, at least 20 people were in attendance. Coronavirus guidelines in the UK prohibit any gathering that involves an assembly of more than six people.

Jadon Sancho issues apology

Accepting his mistake after the report came to light, Jadon Sancho took to Instagram to apologise for the misadventure. The Dortmund winger, who was linked with a move to Manchester United, said: "I would like to apologise for breaking the government guidelines and although I was unaware upon arriving of the numbers attending, I take full responsibility for my actions." He further assured his fans that this will not happen in the future.

As an act of precaution, the England national team have confirmed that the three players, including Jadon Sancho, will arrive late for international duty. In the meantime, the FA will continue its investigation into the incident. The 2018 World Cup semifinalists will come up against Wales on Thursday, followed by games against Belgium and Denmark in the Nations League.

Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United fails to materialise

Jadon Sancho was heavily linked with a move to Man United this summer. However, the two clubs failed to reach an agreement over the fee for the Sancho transfer and he will continue at the Signal Iduna Park for the foreseeable future. He has already managed three appearances for the Bundesliga heavyweights this season, netting once.

Image courtesy: Jadon Sancho Instagram