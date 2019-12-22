Premier League: Eriksen To Snub United, Tottenham Eyeing Issa Diop

With the January transfer window around the corner, clubs in the Premier League are busy trying to lure their transfer targets as the transfer battle gains momentum. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool has already secured the services of Takumi Minamino whereas Manchester United has been heavily linked to Erling Haaland.

Eriksen to snub United

According to reports, no player appears to be coming to Old Trafford unless and until Solskjaer gives the nod. The United manager said that he always had the final say in all those who United sign in transfer windows. According to reports, Manchester United's potential transfer target Christian Eriksen is all set to snub the Red Devils for the second time despite him yet to agree on a new deal with Tottenham. However, reports suggest that Eriksen will begin talking to overseas clubs in the January transfer window. United was looking to add a credible name to their faltering midfield and Eriksen was one of their main targets.

Defoe ready to ink a deal with Rangers

Reports suggest that Jermain Defoe is ready to ink a deal with the Rangers in January and is ready to sign for the Scottish club after his contract with Bournemouth expires. Defoe said that he was still on loan to the Rangers as his contract with Bournemouth had not expired, adding that he wishes to enjoy football and the current season. He also said that since the time he came to play for Rangers, he did not feel like going anywhere else because it was a very big club. Defoe said that the manager at Rangers made it evident that he wanted him to stay. He went on to say that the amount of appreciation he got from fans and players alike, gave him an amazing feeling while playing for the club.

After being appointed as Everton's manager, Carlo Ancelloti was told that he will be given money to reinforce the squad. According to reports, while signing for the club, Ancelloti asked the club about their transfer budget and they told him about their willingness to spend in the transfer windows and that is one of the main reasons he came on board.

Tottenham eyeing Issa Diop

Tottenham is currently eyeing West Ham's defender Issa Diop and Diop's current club rate the centre-back at 50 million pounds. During his time as the Red Devils manager, Mourinho had made evident his liking for Diop and may now sign the player for Tottenham. However, the English club signed a long-term deal with Toby Alderweireld that will tie him to the club until 2023 with a weekly earning of £120,000-a-week.

