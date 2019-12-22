Sources: Tottenham Agree £22m Deal In Wages After PL Rivals Reject Their 21-yr-old Swoop

Tottenham has mutually agreed to a new contract with Toby Alderweireld after not being able to secure the services of Norwich City's Ben Godfrey. The Premier League club made an official announcement in which they said that Alderweireld had signed on for the club until 2023. According to reports, the new deal will ensure that the player earns £120,000-a-week. The announcement by Tottenham has been welcomed by people supporting the club and comes a couple of days before the centre-back was a free agent to go play for a different club in the January transfer window.

Bed Godfrey crucial player for Norwich City

Tottenham's former target, Ben Godfrey, signed for Norwich City in the year 2016 and established himself as a crucial part of Norwich's plans to do well in the Premier League. His credibility has continued to grow in the Premier League after Norwich won the Championship title last season. Due to his brilliant performance, his value has increased to 20-25 million pounds after signing a new contract with his current team that will run out in 2023.

Mourinho vs Lampard

Jose Mourinho-led Tottenham Hotspur will go up against Chelsea, who are only three points ahead of their North London counterparts. The meeting between both the London teams have garnered huge attention in the last couple of years, but this year there will be extra spice to the whole affair. Jose Mourinho will go up against his former player - Frank Lampard - who was appointed as Chelsea coach earlier this season after a successful stint with Derby County.

"This is not about what I gave to my previous club, this is about what I can give to my club. So, for me, there is only one club. My club. Tottenham."



📲 Watch Jose's pre-Chelsea interview exclusively on the Spurs Official app.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 20, 2019

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. The match is set to kick-off on Sunday, December 22 at 10:00 PM IST. Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will be shown live on channels across the Star Sports Network. In addition to that, you can live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League game on Hotstar.

