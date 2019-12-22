Solskjaer Gives Positive Injury Update, Predicted 4-2-3-1 United Lineup

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that a lot of first-team players are set to come back from injury ahead of United's Premier League match against Watford to be played at Vicarage Road on December 22. However, Solskjaer said that Pogba is back in training but will not feature against Watford due to his ankle injury.

Solskjaer gives positive injury update

The Norwegian said that Diogo Dalot is also back in training but the likes of Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, and Angel Gomes continue to be sidelined due to their respective injuries. Defender Marcos Rojo will also be out of the Watford game. In his pre-match conference, Solskjaer said that Pogba has not been training for long and will take a couple of days to feature in matches, adding that it is a huge injury boost for them but Pogba's return is still a couple of days away.

United's predicted 4-2-3-1 lineup

Talking about the team set to face against Watford, Solskjaer said that Dalot will be featuring for the under-23 team and will then be available for selection for the first-team. United's first-choice keeper David d Gea will continue to stand between the sticks while the Red Devils are expected to field the same back four that featured against Everton and that means Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw will be seen playing against Nigel Pearson's team.

Read: MCI Vs LEI Dream11 Premier League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Read: Everton Vs Arsenal Preview: Carlo Ancelotti And Mikel Arteta's Shadows Loom Over The Clash

The partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay has continued to flourish in the absence of Pogba and Solskjaer is expected to make full use of the pair against the bottom-placed team. However, reports suggest that Nemanja Matic has further fallen down the pecking order and will not feature in United's team sheet for the particular match.

With a disappointing run his individual performances, Jesse Lingard can hope to start in the No. 10 role whereas Marcus Rashford and Daniel James are firm favourites to start out wide. Anthony Martial is expected to lead the Red Devils frontline with Mason Greenwood one of the other options on the bench. Solskjaer said that the boys are physically and mentally ready for it because at this point of time the team was getting decent results. He also said that with players coming back from injuries has given him almost a full squad to train with.

Read: Premier League: Frank Lampard Faces Off Against Former Boss Jose Mourinho

Read: Carlo Ancelotti Flies To Everton For Sealing Premier League Return After Napoli Sacking

(With inputs from agencies)