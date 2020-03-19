Premier League Extends Suspension Until April 30 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League has extended its suspension from April 4 to April 30. According to the FA's Rules and Regulations, the season 'shall terminate not later than June 1' and "each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season". However, the Football Association (FA) board has agreed for this limit to be extended 'indefinitely' for the 2019/20 season.

"The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority. We will continue to follow Government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow," Premier League's official statement read.

READ | HUGE: Euro 2020 Postponed To 2021 Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic; Revision Details Here

The Premier League had scheduled an emergency meeting on Thursday believing that the clubs had more information after a UEFA European football stakeholders meeting on Tuesday. Earlier, the UEFA Euro 2020 which was scheduled to be held between June-July was also postponed to 2021.

READ | UEFA Clears Air On Euro 2020 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak, Claims No Postponement Requests

Coronavirus impacts Euro 2020

UEFA European Championship which was set to be held between June to July has now been postponed to 2021. The dates for the next Europe cup will be June 11 - July 11, 2021. UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 to allow European leagues more time to complete their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, it was reported that UEFA has demanded £275 million from its member clubs as well as the participant leagues if Euro 2020 is to be postponed until next year. There have been reports that the football federations of participating nations have demanded that the European competition be postponed until 2021.

READ | UEFA Demands £275 Million From Clubs To Postpone Euro 2020 To 2021: Report

Serie A, LaLiga suspended

Along with the Premier League, several football leagues have also been impacted amid the virus scare. While Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have been put under suspension until further notice, the Champions League also suspended its second leg of the Round 16 matches which were scheduled to take place on March 17 and 18.

Earlier, Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the Coronavirus. Chelsea Callum Hudson-Odoi has also tested positive. Arteta also thanked his fans for support and lauded Premier League's decision to suspend matches. Serie A and LaLiga have already announced the suspensions of their respective leagues while Germany's Bundesliga also suspended all matches till April 2.

READ | UEFA Could Make Current Leaders Champions If Leagues Cannot Be Concluded: Report