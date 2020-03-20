Premier League Clubs Fear Coronavirus Outbreak Could Impact Start Of 2020-21 Season Too

It's safe to say that the coronavirus situation has wreaked havoc in the world of sports. With the rapid spread of coronavirus in the world, a majority of sporting events have come to a standstill around the globe. It all started with games being played behind closed doors to avoid interaction with fans which later turned into the suspension of Leagues until April 3, 2020.

However, on Thursday, it was declared that the Premier League won't resume till April 30, 2020. A possibility has now emerged that fixtures in the Premier League 2020-21 season could also be played behind closed doors, as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: Willian To Stick With Chelsea This Season Even If His Contract Ends

Premier League suspended: Premier League 2020-21 might start behind closed doors

As reported by the Mirror, the next Premier League season (Premier League 2020-21) could be played without fans for the initial few games. The report further suggests that all 20 teams held an emergency video conference to discuss the issue. The meeting was led by the Premier League's interim chair, Claudia Arney. A number of points related to the future of the on-going season were reportedly discussed in the meeting.

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: What Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos And Other LaLiga Stars Are Up To

Premier League suspended: Players wages can get deducted

The Premier League 2019-20 season could be completed in the summer which is now possible with Euro 2020 being pushed ahead by a year. However, if the matches are resumed in May, there is a high possibility that it will be only played behind closed doors. As reported by Sportsmail, the Premier League players have already been informed that their wages might be deducted in order to cope with the losses the organisations have been facing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Man City Star Ilkay Gundogan's Top Three List Has Glaring Cristiano Ronaldo Omission

Premier League players with Coronavirus updates

It's time to be responsible and to care about each other – everyone should follow the advice of public health services, and stay at home for the wellbeing of all of us. pic.twitter.com/Z9ByA6VYul — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) March 19, 2020

Also Read | Man United Extend Nemanja Matic's Contract; Serbian To Stay At Old Trafford Till 2021