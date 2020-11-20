Premier League Fixtures, Schedule, Matchday 9 Preview As Mourinho And Guardiola Square Off

Following a busy November international break, Premier League action returns this weekend with another action-packed round of fixtures. With four games to be played on Saturday, four more on Sunday and two on Monday night, fans can expect entertainment despite football continuing behind closed doors. Here is the full schedule of all the Premier League fixtures on Matchday 9 with Tottenham vs Man City the pick of the bunch.

Premier League matchday 9: Key fixtures over the weekend

Newcastle United vs Chelsea - Saturday, November 21, 1:30 pm BST (6:00 pm IST)

Frank Lampard's in-form Chelsea will kick things off on Matchday 9 with a trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle United. The Blues are currently fifth in the Premier League standings and are undefeated in their last eight games across all competitions. Meanwhile, Steve Bruce's Newcastle suffered a 2-0 defeat against Southampton just before the international break.

Tottenham vs Man City - Saturday, November 21, 6:30 pm BST (11:00 pm IST)

Jose Mourinho's Spurs are currently second in the Premier League standings. The north London giants and will host Pep Guardiola's Man City, who have been fairly inconsistent this campaign. A win for Spurs would see them climb to the top of the table, at least until Sunday depending on Leicester City's result.

Man United vs West Brom - Saturday, November 21, 9:00 pm BST (Sunday, 1:30 am IST)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United will be hoping to win back-to-back games in the league for this first time this season when they face Slaven Bilic's West Brom at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are currently in 14th place on the league table following a torrid start to the campaign. They face a West Brom side that are yet to win a game in the top flight this season.

Liverpool vs Leicester City - Sunday, November 22, 8:15 pm BST (Monday, 12:45 am IST)

Jurgen Klopp's injury-ravaged Liverpool will face table-toppers Leicester City on Sunday at Anfield. The Reds, currently third on the league table, will be without top scorer Mo Salah as he continues his quarantine. Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City were on a good run of form before the November international break, having won three games in a row.

Premier League schedule for Matchday 9

Saturday, November 21

Newcastle v Chelsea - 1:30 pm BST (6:00 pm IST)

Aston Villa v Brighton - 4:00 pm BST (8:30 pm IST)

Tottenham v Man City - 6:30 pm BST (11:00 pm IST)

Man Utd v West Brom - 9:00 pm BST (Sunday, 1:30 am IST)

Sunday, November 22

Fulham v Everton - 1:00 pm BST (5:30 pm IST)

Sheffield United v West Ham - 3:00 pm BST (7:30 pm IST)

Leeds United v Arsenal - 5:30 pm BST (10:00 pm IST)

Liverpool v Leicester - 8:15 pm BST (Monday, 12:45 am IST)

Monday, November 23

Burnley v Crystal Palace - 6:30 pm BST (11:00 pm IST)

Wolves v Southampton - 9:00 pm BST (Tuesday, 1:30 am IST)

Image Credits - AP, Man City Instagram