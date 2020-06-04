Premier League fixtures, table, schedule ahead of return after COVID-19 hiatus

The Premier league return is just around the corner for football lovers in England and across the globe. Football fans have been awaiting the league's restart ever since the season was suspended in March. The 2019-20 season was suspended after Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 back in March.

England was one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic over the last two months. England recorded more than 280,000 positive COVID-19 cases since March and the registered deaths crossed the 39,000+ mark as of June 4, 2020. However, the worst phase of the pandemic is expected to have passed as the British government gave Premier League clubs the green signal to resume training last month.

Interesting update from the Premier League:



Clubs can use 5 subs for the remainder of the season.



Matchday squads will be extended to 20 players.



It's something that the @EFL are currently considering for their remaining fixtures.

The current Premier League league table has Liverpool at the top with Manchester City in second. European champions Liverpool are widely expected to comfortably march their way to the Premier League title, needing just six points to seal the deal. The Premier League will return on June 17, 2020 as teams enter the final phases of full-contact training with their respective squad members. There will be certain changes that will be seen when the league resumes later this month in order to adhere to the social distancing rules as specified by the British government.

Premier League officials have also agreed to employ five substitutes when the league resumes on June 17, 2020. It is being reported that PL officials have allowed teams to register 20-man matchday squads as compared to 18-man squads from before the COVID-19 pandemic. There are rumours that Premier League's bottom six clubs have asked league officials to cancel relegation this season owing to the whole coronavirus situation. The Premier League''s top-four battle involving Chelsea. Leicester City, Manchester United, Sheffield United, Tottenham and Wolves will alos be a delight to watch for neutral fans.

A little reminder about how Premier League table looks like right now👀 pic.twitter.com/G5bSRADFBL — VBET News (@VBETnews) May 28, 2020

