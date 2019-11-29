Premier League Matchday 14 Preview: Manchester City Travel To St. James Park In Away Game

Premier League Matchday 14 is upon us and we can expect yet another week of Premier League drama. Arsenal manager Unai Emery has apparently lost the confidence of his players and fans while Everton's Marco Silva is also struggling at the Merseyside club. Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City will be aiming to keep their momentum going.

Premier League Preview: The top 4

Premier League Preview: Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Last season's Premier League champs Manchester City will kick off Matchday 14 when they visit St. James Park on Saturday. Manchester City have a lot of ground to cover to catch up with Liverpool, who are nine points ahead of the Cityzens. However, after an impressive win against Chelsea last week, Pep Guardiola remains confident his side is capable of taking Liverpool down to the wire in the league. As for Newcastle, they can prove to be a stern test after already beating Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this season. Sergio Aguero is out with a thigh injury and joins long-term absentee Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane.

Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs Brighton

League leaders Liverpool will host Brighton right after their rivals City finish playing their game. Jurgen Klopp is already fretting about Fabinho's injury ahead of the fixture congestion in December and the Reds would be hoping to see out the tough month with a healthy lead. A win over Brighton on Saturday could provide the best platform for December. Joel Matip is still out for Liverpool, which means Dejan Lovren will once again partner Virgil van Dijk at the back.

Premier League Preview: Tottenham vs Bournemouth

Jose Mourinho is well and truly back in the Premier League. After helping Tottenham end their winless away run, 'The Special One' prepares for his first home game with the Spurs on Saturday. 11th-placed Bournemouth will try to test Mourinho's Tottenham, which is expected to be a tough away night for Eddie Howe's men. Ben Davies, Erik Lamela and Hugo Lloris all remain sidelined for the Spurs while the Cherries will be without David Brooks and Charlie Daniels.

Premier League Preview: Leicester vs Everton

Brendan Rodgers' high-flying Leicester City meet a struggling Everton and a lot could go wrong for Marco Silva on Sunday. After a poor performance at home to Norwich City last week, Silva's job is hanging by the thread and another loss could potentially be the final blow for the Portuguese manager. Various injuries to key players like Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Bernard does not make things easy for Silva.

"It's eleven, it's heaven for Jamie Vardy! Hold the back page, hold the front page - a Leicester player has smashed the record!" 🔵



History was made by @Vardy7 #OnThisDay four years ago... pic.twitter.com/QKc9zGj7DF — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 28, 2019

