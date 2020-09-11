Premier League Slams Mike Ashley For Misleading Newcastle Fans Over Failed Saudi Takeover

Angry Premier League chiefs have slammed Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley for the failed Suadi takeover, accusing the English businessman of lying and deliberately misleading the Newcastle faithful. On Wednesday, Mike Ashley issued a statement slating the Premier League's long process of the owners' and directors' test for the failed Newcastle Saudi deal and is now considering taking legal action against the chiefs. However, the Premier League has responded with a statement of its own, hitting back at the comments made by Ashley and adding that Newcastle's statement was simply 'incorrect'.

The Premier League have responded to Newcastle statement last night:

(We are) “disappointed and surprised by the Newcastle United statement regarding its potential takeover by PCP/Ruebens/PIF. The club’s assertion that the Premier League has rejected the takeover is incorrect.” — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 10, 2020

Failed Newcastle takeover: Premier League chiefs respond to Mike Ashley

Earlier this week, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley accused Premier League chief executive Richard Masters of orchestrating the efforts to hinder the process of the Saudi takeover. Newcastle United were long linked with new owners after it was reported that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, had agreed to purchase the club in a whopping £300 million deal. However, the deal collapsed a few months ago and Newcastle released a statement on Wednesday, insisting that the Premier League rejected the takeover bid. The statement from Newcastle added that the club 'didn't feel Premier League chief executive Richard Masters acted appropriately in relation to the takeover and will now be considering all relevant options available to them'.

However, in a brutal response just under 24 hours later, the Premier League slammed Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley for misleading the fans and lying about the failed deal. The Premier League broke its silence over the failed Newcastle takeover and added the league is 'shocked and surprised' with the statement released by the Magpies. Newcastle owner Mike Ashley had previously put the blame on Premier League CEO Richard Masters for the delay over the owners' and directors' test. Richards spoke to BBC last week and admitted that he felt "sympathetic" towards the Newcastle supporters but the long process was to ensure a thorough check.

Why did the Newcastle takeover fail?

In July, the Saudi-backed consortium pulled out of the Newcastle United takeover deal after over 17 weeks of negotiations. It was reported that politics played a big part in the Saudi-led consortium withdrawing their bid. Reports claimed that the piracy concerns, as well as the humanitarian issues in Saudi Arabia, eventually led to the consortium pulling out of the deal. Saudi Arabia was found guilty of streaming live Premier League games on an illegal broadcasting channel ironically named beoutQ.

Image Credits - AP