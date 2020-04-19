Premier League Zeroing In On Date For Resuming Competition Behind Closed Doors: Report

The Premier League are reportedly pondering over a tentative date to ensure the resumption of the competition. The date might be decided near the June 8 deadline in a recent meeting to ensure a potential Premier League return amidst the Coronavirus UK crisis. The meeting also resolved to fix a date soon for the players to return to training.

Premier League return: Games behind closed doors?

A look behind the scenes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is currently housing Women’s Outpatient Services and providing COVID-19 testing for NHS staff and their families 💙#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/XTsmbMBDV0 — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 17, 2020

According to multiple British media reports, Premier League clubs have been informed by the government that the authorities will not make any special case for the completion of the tournament, whenever social distancing rules are eased. This might compel the Premier League to resume the training by May 18, while the Premier League return could take place behind closed doors after three weeks.

Premier League return: Competition to end by June 30

A group of Premier League clubs have held discussions with an aim to set the June 30 deadline to ensure the competition is completed. This has been suggested keeping in view the legal issues pertaining to the player and the club contracts beyond the date. It is reported that this view was put forward in the meeting that was held on Friday.

Premier League return: Clubs to avoid losing revenue

The big-six Premier League clubs are particularly keen to ensure the season is completed because of the high amount of prize money involved. Apart from the prize money, participation in UEFA club competitions also has an important contribution to the club’s revenues.

Premier League return: No special privileges for clubs

The Premier League have reportedly warned the clubs that they should not expect any special privileges from the government pertaining to social distancing norms amid the Coronavirus UK crisis. They will be subjected to the same guidelines that will be enforced throughout the country.

It is reported that there will be a huge requirement of testing kits. This demand is likely to emerge because of the idea that every player, club staff and others who might be present in the stadium despite closed-door fixtures, will need to be tested before the game.

