PSG-Luis Enrique Interactions Make Progress, Club Cautious After Nagelsmann Deal Fallout

Despite winning the Ligue 1 title for a record-breaking 11th time this season, PSG's disappointing exit from the Champions League in the round of 16 led to criticism over manager Christophe Galtier after just one season in charge. PSG has reached out to the former coach of FC Barcelona and Spain's national team, Luis Enrique, who has reportedly received firm support from club officials in Doha.

Luis Enrique has a vast experience in coaching at the elite level and has also won several major titles

PSG is looking for a new coach after yet another disappointing season at the Champions League

Galtier had become the manager of PSG on a two-year-deal in 2022, replacing Mauricio Pochettino

Will Luis Enrique become PSG's coach?

Luis Enrique is likely to be chosen as the new head coach of PSG. The Spaniard, who last coached during the 2022 World Cup, has been selected by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) to replace Christophe Galtier after Julian Nagelsmann reportedly turned down the offer.

According to L'Équipe, there are still some minor details to be sorted out before the deal is finalized. PSG had initially entered negotiations with Luis Enrique before pursuing Nagelsmann, but talks cooled off when the club pursued the young German tactician. Before the appointment can be official, PSG needs to announce Galtier's departure. An agreement is already in place for Galtier to receive a severance package of €6 million.

PSG views Luis Enrique as an ideal coach owing to his experience in the Champions League, which he won with Barcelona in 2015. His style of play and ability to handle big personalities in the dressing room were seen as crucial factors. PSG has agreed to his conditions, understanding the urgency with only a few weeks left before pre-season.

Luis Enrique most recently coached the Spain national team, leading them to the final of the Nations League and the semi-finals of the European Championship.

Whoever takes charge of PSG will do so during a tumultuous period for the club. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have departed, and Kylian Mbappe has confirmed his intention to leave on a free transfer next summer. Last month, ESPN reported that Neymar is also open to a move away from the French capital.

Image: AP