PSG President Warns Of Colossal Financial Losses Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Football clubs across Europe are set to suffer heavy financial losses due to the coronavirus lockdown. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has raised concerns over the financial impact of the lockdown despite the financial muscle possessed by some European giants, claiming that the Parisians are no exception.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe fastest footballer in the world, beats Aubameyang, Sane, Salah: Report

Who owns PSG?: Nasser AL-Khelaifi urges players to support clubs

The captain of Paris Saint-Germain @tsilva3 and Marco Verratti confided in their daily lives during this confinement. 🎙️👀#StayAtHome https://t.co/6V65l3zKYV — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 19, 2020

In an interview with RMC Sport, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who owns PSG, spoke about the financial implications for the clubs. He also shed light on the role of the club's players during times of distress, implying that the players should agree to a pay cut to help the clubs financially.

PSG financial losses: Club likely to be affected

The PSG president was asked about the perception of PSG standing firm financially during hours of crisis. However, this claim was vehemently denied by Al-Khelaifi. He claimed that they were not struggling at the moment, however, looking at the issue strictly from a financial aspect, the club were no safer from the financial ramifications.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe's value plummets to €40 million due to ramifications of coronavirus: Report

PSG financial losses: President predicts losses amid Neymar, Kylian Mbappe wages

The president denied possessing a substantial payroll due to the presence of the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, while also claiming that they were likely to suffer colossal financial losses at the end of the season. He asserted that things will take time to settle and they will have to work hard to ensure financial balance at the club.

PSG financial losses: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe salaries

PSG house two superstars - Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who are among the highest-paid players in world football. According to besoccer.com, Neymar earns a total of €50 million ($54 million) including bonuses. On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe earns approximately €20.7m ($23.2 million) according to Goal.com. Their hefty salaries could pose complications for the club.

Also Read | Neymar to be offered contract extension worth €734,000 a week to snub Barcelona: Report

PSG financial losses: President speaks on season completion

The PSG president was quizzed about his thoughts on the current suspension of Ligue 1 and its possible resumption. Al-Khelaifi claimed that his club was committed to finding every solution possible. He also asserted that it was very important to ensure that the season is completed if the sanitary conditions are met.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Ultimate XI sees fierce MSN attack with Suarez, Neymar recreated