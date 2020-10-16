LaLiga Matchday 6 Fixtures, Preview As Real Madrid, Barcelona Get Back To Business

LaLiga Matchday 6 is just around the corner following a two-week international break and with four fixtures to be played on Saturday and six more on Sunday, fans can brace for an action-packed weekend. Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid will host newly-promoted Cadiz at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Saturday while Barcelona will make the trip to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium to face Getafe later in the day. Here's a look at the LaLiga fixtures that are scheduled for Matchday 6.

Key LaLiga fixtures on Matchday 6

Real Madrid vs Cadiz

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid will host Alvaro Cervera's Cadiz at the Alfredo Di Stefano on Saturday. Los Blancos have racked up 10 points from their opening four games this season. Zinedine Zidane's side began their campaign with a goalless draw against Real Sociedad before registering wins against Real Betis, Real Valladolid and Levante. Real Madrid will be without Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola and Eden Hazard for the clash against Cadiz.

On the other hand, Cadiz have managed to obtain seven points from their five games so far this season. Alvaro Cervera's side were held to a 1-1 draw against Granada in their last LaLiga fixture. The Real Madrid vs Cadiz game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 17 at 6:30 pm local time (10:00 pm IST).

Getafe vs Barcelona

Jose Bordalas' Getafe are currently in seventh place on the LaLiga table with seven points from their four games this season. Getafe managed to get a 1-0 win over Osasuna on MD 1, before drawing 0-0 at Alaves one week later. Another victory arrived against Real Betis at the end of September, Bordalas' side suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Real Sociedad just before the international break.

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona have made an encouraging start to the new season and are currently in fifth place on the table with seven points from their three games. The Blaugrana began their season with convincing wins over Villarreal and Celta Vigo before being held against Sevilla just before the international break. The Catalan giants will be without Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Samuel Umtiti and Jordi Alba for the clash against Getafe. The Getafe vs Barcelona game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 17 at 9:00 pm local time (Sunday, 12:30 am IST).

LaLiga schedule: All games on Matchday 6

Saturday 17th October 2020

Granada vs Sevilla - 1:00 pm (4:30 pm IST)

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid - 4:00 pm (7:30 pm IST)

Real Madrid vs Cadiz - 6:00 pm (10:00 pm IST)

Getafe vs Barcelona - 9: pm (Sunday, 12:30 am IST)

Sunday 18th October 2020

Eibar vs Osasuna - 12:00 pm (3:30 pm IST)

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante - 2:00 pm (5:30 pm IST)

Villarreal vs Valencia - 4:00 pm (7:30 pm IST)

Alaves vs Elche - 6:30 pm (10:00 pm IST)

Huesca vs Real Valladolid - 6:30 pm (10:00 pm IST)

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad - 9:30 pm (Monday, 12:30 am IST)

