PSG Vs Nimes Live Stream Details, Prediction, Team News, Full Ligue 1 Match Preview

Matchday 23 of France's top tier footballing campaign sees Paris Saint Germain host Nimes in their upcoming Ligue 1 fixture. The match is set to be played at Parc Des Princes on Wednesday, February 3 and set to kick off at 1:30 AM (Thursday, February 4) according to IST. Let's look at the PSG vs Nimes live stream, team news alongside other details of this Ligue one clash.

Following the sacking of current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, Paris Saint Germain appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach this season. Currently, under the Argentine's management, PSG are slotted third on the Ligue 1 table. The French giants have registered 14 wins three draws and five losses from 22 games as they sit with 45 league points.

Pochettino's men will start the game following a shocking 3-2 defeat during their trip to Lorient in their previous competitive outing and will look to bounce back to winning ways. PSG are just 3 points away from league leaders Lille, who sit at 48 points and will look to go level at points with a win on Wednesday.

Also Read Marcus Rashford Overtakes Eric Cantona In Man Utd Scoring Charts With 83rd Goal Vs Soton

Nimes, on the other hand, have been one of the worst-performing sides in Ligue one this season. The visitors of this game are currently at the bottom of the barrel with just 20 points on the league table as they have won just 4 out of their 21 league games. Jerome Arpinon's side have accumulated 15 league points and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to snatch any points against the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Also Read Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Rejoices As Portuguese Equalises Vs Inter Milan In Coppa Italia

PSG vs Nimes Team news

While Neymar is suspended for the Nimes clash, Pochettino will be unable to call upon Marco Verratti and Abdou Diallo as the duo tested positive for COVID-19 and will be recovering from the same. Nimes too will be without three first-team players with Pablo Martinez and Sidy Sarr unavailable for this clash. Loick Landre too remaIns sidelined and will not be in contention to participate in their visit to Paris.

How to watch PSG vs Nimes live in India?

In India, there will be no live stream or telecast of the game. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the PSG vs Nimes live stream will be available on FuboTV.

Also Read Burnley's US Takeover Spells Trouble, Club Faces Debt Estimated At £90m: Report

PSG vs Nimes prediction

Despite missing out on a few key players, Paris Saint-Germain have a great squad depth and can easily see off a bottom-ranked struggling Nimes side. We expect Paris Saint-Germain to register a routine victory at the end of 90 minutes

Also Read Ruben Neves Watched Birth Of Third Child On Phone Before Wolves' Win Over Arsenal

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Nimes