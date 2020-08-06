QIN Vs SHG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Qingdao Huanghai will lock horns with Shanghai SIPG FC in the upcoming clash in the Chinese Super League at Suzhou City Sports Centre. Qingdao Huanghai are 7th in the points table with a single point to their name. Qingdao Huanghai have failed to clinch a win in the two games they have featured in so far. Shanghai SIPG FC are top of the Chinese Super League with 6 points in their bank having won both games they have played in the league so far.

The QIN vs SHG matchup will commence on Thursday, August 6 at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the QIN vs SHG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our QIN vs SHG Dream11 prediction, QIN vs SHG Dream11 top picks and QIN vs SHG Dream11 team.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Agrees 5-year Deal Worth €17.6m Per Year With Man United: Report

QIN vs SHG Dream11 prediction: QIN vs SHG Dream11 team

Also Read | Real Madrid Mumbai Fan Club Celebrate LaLiga Title Win By Supplying Food To The Needy

QIN vs SHG live: QIN vs SHG top picks

Yang Shiyuan (Captain) Marko Arnautovic (Vice-captain) Hulk Cleverson Cordova Memet-Abdulla Ezmat

Also Read | Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

QIN vs SHG live: Squads for the QIN vs SHG Dream11 team

QIN vs SHG Dream11 team: Qingdao Huanghai (QIN) squad

Zeng Yi, Guojun Cao, Zhao Shi, Li Zhizhao, Xing Yu, Liu Zhenli, Yaki Yen, Zhang Haochen, Liu Jiashen, Zhang Zhen, Jiang Weipeng, Fang Xinfeng, Yan Zihao, Han Qingsong, Wang Wei, Zou Zheng, Jagos Vukovic, Jiangshan Yao, Bari Mamatil, Gao Xiang, Shi Zhe, Yang Yu-II, Lu Haolin, Wang Fei-II, Yu Yang-II, Wang Dong, Ma Long, Wang Jianwen, Li Peng, Wang Cheng, Shi Hanchen, Joseph Marie Minala, Wang Hao, Zhou Junchen, Cleverson Cordova, Memet-Abdulla Ezmat, Zhu Jianrong, Romain Alessandrini

QIN vs SHG Dream11 team: Shanghai SIPG FC (SHG) squad

Chen Wei, Sun Le, Yan Junling, Yu Rui, Wei Lai, Yu Hai, Zhang Wei, Yu Hao, Lei Wenjie, Shenyuan Li, Wei Zhen, He Guan, Xiao Mingjie, Fu Huan, Wang Shenchao, Shi Ke, Chen Chunxin, Gao Haisheng, Wang Jiajie, Sun Jungang, Chen Binbin, Lin Chuangyi, Cai Huikang, Yang Shiyuan, Zhang Yi, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Odil Akhmedov, Oscar, Lu Wenjun, Ricardo Lopes, Liu Zhurun, Huang Junyi, Li Haowen, Li Shenglong, Marko Arnautovic, Hulk

Also Read | Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

QIN vs SHG live: Probable QIN vs SHG playing 11

Qingdao Huanghai : Liu Zhenli, Liu Jiashen, Fang Xinfeng, Han Qingsong, Zhou Junchen, Wang Dong, Wang Fei-II, Li Peng, Romain Alessandrini, Cleverson Cordova, Memet-Abdulla Ezmat

: Liu Zhenli, Liu Jiashen, Fang Xinfeng, Han Qingsong, Zhou Junchen, Wang Dong, Wang Fei-II, Li Peng, Romain Alessandrini, Cleverson Cordova, Memet-Abdulla Ezmat Shanghai SIPG FC: Yan Junling, Wei Lai, Wei Zhen, Shenyuan Li, Oscar, Ricardo Lopes, Chen Binbin, Odil Akhmedov, Yang Shiyuan, Marko Arnautovic, Hulk

QIN vs SHG Dream11 prediction

Our QIN vs SHG Dream11 prediction is that Shanghai SIPG FC will win this game.

Note: The QIN vs SHG Dream11 prediction and QIN vs SHG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The QIN vs SHG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Shanghai SIPG FC/Instagram)