Adrien Rabiot ruffled quite a lot of feathers in Paris last year when he refused to train with PSG due to differences with the team management. The French midfielder faced sanctions for failing to show up for training over the second half of the 2018-19 season as he pushed for a move abroad. Adrien Rabiot was linked with a host of top European clubs such as Barcelona, Tottenham and Arsenal but ended up moving to Juventus in the summer of 2019. Now, it appears Adrien Rabiot could once again be on the move after refusing to return to Italy ahead of a potential Serie A restart due to the Juventus salary cut issue.

Also Read | Coronavirus Italy: Eriksen forced to stay at Inter Milan facility after police warning

Serie A Return

Italian top-flight clubs cleared to resume training from May 18

🇮🇹 Italian Government allow clubs to resume squad training from May 18.



Serie A edges closer to a return. pic.twitter.com/oeOkI6hgl9 — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) May 11, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus Italy: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo's in-house party raises eyebrows amid lockdown

Serie A return

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot tells club he's on strike after £7m salary cut

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is rumoured to be in France at the moment, has reportedly refused to return to Italy and report for training due to a £7 million Juventus salary cut. As per La Stampa, Adrien Rabiot's strike is a result of his mother Veronique Rabiot's influence as his agent. The former PSG star made 17 appearances for Juventus before the league was suspended a couple of months ago but has failed to find the back of the net in an underwhelming 2019-20 season. In March, Juventus squad members agreed to defer four months' wages that amount to a reported £80 million. At present, Juventus are back in training at their Continassa complex and players are being put through individual drills as they continue to observe social distancing measures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Coronavirus Italy: Official warns against Serie A return without vaccine availability

Also Read | Coronavirus Italy: UEFA President Ceferin 'confident' Serie A return will take place despite lockdown

Adrien Rabiot to depart Juventus for Arsenal in the summer?

Calciomercato | Arsenal remain interested of the services of Adrien Rabiot for this summer. The club already contacted his mother/agent Véronique Rabiot in January for a loan. The player had even spoken to Mikel Arteta, but in the end Juve had decided to keep him. #afc — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) May 10, 2020

Also Read | Serie A return: Italian league teams can return to full team training from May 18 onwards