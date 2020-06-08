Raheem Sterling Unafraid Of Critics, Promises To Continue Speaking Up Against Racism

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling lent his support to the Black Lives Matter campaign this week, a movement that has rocked the world, particularly the USA, after the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. The England international asserted that racism is the only disease they are fighting across the world at the moment.

Raheem Sterling on racism: Solution needed against hate crimes

Raheem Sterling has been quite vocal about the prevalent racism, particularly in football. Sterling himself was subject to racist chants when he was on national duty for England in the Euro 2020 qualifiers last year. While speaking to BBC, Sterling compared racism to the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that a solution against the heinous crime was needed. He asserted that racism isn't a recent phenomenon, but something that has been prevalent for years.

Raheem Sterling on racism: George Floyd protests should be peaceful

Raheem Sterling was asked for his opinion about the protests that have rocked the USA as well as Europe in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. He lent his support to the protesters while asserting that they were trying to find a solution to stop the racial injustice. He, however, asserted that the protests should continue as long as they do not turn violent. There were instances of some protesters turning violent in the United States, leading to clashes with law enforcement authorities.

Raheem Sterling on racism: Mere talks won't bring an end to racism

Raheem Sterling claimed that people were tired of the racism that has existed since centuries. He stated that people are ready and eager for a change against this crime that has plagued society. However, mere discussions and talks won’t bring about any positive changes, but things need to be worked at with careful implementation.

Raheem Sterling on racism: More footballers should support George Floyd protests

Raheem Sterling was asked if he ever thought about his professional career before speaking against racism. The 25-year-old stated that he will continue to raise his concerns and spark debates on such crimes. He also stated that he will try to influence other stars in the Premier League as well as the England national team to speak for equality in society. Sterling’s close friend and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was among the first from the sport to speak against the killing of George Floyd.

