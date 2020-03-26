Sergio Ramos Donates 15,000 Testing Kits To Fight Outbreak Of Coronavirus In Spain

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio have announced that they will donate 264,571 masks,1,000 items of protective equipment and 15,000 tests to help fight coronavirus in Spain. The defender will make the donations through the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). Ramos, who is also a global ambassador of UNICEF, recently announced his collaboration with the international organisation to help combat the coronavirus outbreak in his native Spain.

Coronavirus in Spain: Sergio Ramos donates to fight outbreak

Sergio Ramos and his wife took to social media to announce their working relation with UNICEF while also urging his supporters to come forward and support the cause in every way possible. "We have already collaborated with UNICEF. Immediate and necessary help! The health material, essential for health professionals, will arrive in Spain on Friday", Sergio Ramos wrote on Twitter.

Nosotros ya hemos colaborado con @unicef_es.

¡Ayuda necesaria e inmediata!

¡Ayuda necesaria e inmediata!

El material sanitario, imprescindible para los profesionales sanitarios, llegará el viernes a España.

Coronavirus in Spain: Sergio Ramos donates and addresses intentions to work with UNICEF

During a recent interview with El Hormiguero, Sergio Ramos addressed his intentions to work with the organisation to fight coronavirus. As quoted by Marca, Ramos stated, "I am a UNICEF ambassador and through them, we have done something to help. UNICEF is committed to bringing medical supplies to hospitals which will arrive on Friday." Ramos further noted that Real Madrid and his colleagues at the club have also made an important contribution to the cause. In other Real Madrid news, Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has courted trouble by flying back to Serbia amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus in Spain: LaLiga players with coronavirus

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Spain is the fourth-worst affected nation with over 40,000 confirmed cases and a death toll over 3,000. LaLiga has been equally hit with the pandemic as club Alaves announced that 15 cases with COVID 19 were found in their squad. Valencia players Ezequiel Garay, Eliaquim Mangala and others have also tested positive for coronavirus.

