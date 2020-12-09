Raul Jimenez Injury Update: Wolves Striker Discharged From Hospital After Head Surgery

Wolverhampton Wanderers' clash against Arsenal left the travelling side disgruntled despite defeating the Gunners at the Emirates. The game saw a brutal collision between Wolves star Raul Jimenez and Arsenal defender David Luiz, following which the Mexican striker was admitted to the hospital and underwent a skull surgery subsequently. In a major injury update, Raul Jimenez has been discharged from the hospital and is resting at home.

Raul Jimenez injury update: Wolves striker returns home

Raul Jimenez head injury came to the fore after he ended up colliding with David Luiz in the Premier League clash a week ago. Further reports conducted by the medical team suggested the Mexican international had a fractured skull and needed to undergo surgery to get it rectified.

Some good news from over the weekend...



Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital and is now resting at home with his family.#FuerzaRaul pic.twitter.com/0kjC54TqXG — Wolves (@Wolves) December 8, 2020

Providing a major Raul Jimenez injury update, Wolves have confirmed that the striker has been discharged from the hospital. The Premier League outfit also stated he was resting at home with his family around. Unsurprisingly, Raul Jimenez's fractured skull left manager Nuno Espirito Santo afraid.

Raul Jimenez fractured skull propels concussion substitution demands

Speaking on Raul Jimenez's fractured skull, as quoted by Sky Sports, Santo claimed everybody at the club was afraid for the striker citing the seriousness of the medical reports. Only recent Raul Jimenez recovery reports have provided a major sense of relief to his teammates, added the Wolves manager.

Demands for the introduction for concussion substitution have gained momentum following the Raul Jimenez head injury. Santo has been one of the key personalities to support the idea long before the injury to his striker but believes the demand has now accelerated.

Raul Jimenez return: Striker will not be rushed, says manager

Santo claims the injury has propelled talks of agreeing to the introduction of concussion substitutions. I have no doubts that everyone involved in the game - players, managers, referees and fans - are supportive of the concussion substitution. No doubt about it."

The manager awaits Raul Jimenez's return on the field. But he wouldn't want to rush the Mexican striker back in the team, citing the severity of the injury. The manager also revealed the player was in touch with the rest of his teammates and will be back on the field once he recovers completely.

