Raul Jimenez Injury Update: Wolves Striker To Return Home Next Week After Skull Fracture

Wolverhampton Wanderers were delivered a major blow last weekend when talismanic striker Raul Jimenez was taken off on a stretcher following a clash of heads with Arsenal's David Luiz. While the Brazilian came out majorly unscathed, sporting a bandage across his forehead, his Mexican opponent took the fall for it and had to be provided with oxygen as the 29-year-old was hurriedly taken for an operation. Wolves later released a statement that Jimenez had a cracked skull and had undergone surgery on Sunday.

Also Read: Neymar 'wants To Play With Messi Again', Plans To Make Things Happen Next Year

Raul Jimenez injury update: Wolves star recovering well, hopes to return to the pitch soon

Wolves doctor Matt Perry has provided an update on the Raul Jimenez skull fracture in an official statement on the club's website. Perry claimed that the 29-year-old had been recovering well in the hospital and had made excellent progress. The statement further read that while the Mexican international is still hospitalized, he could return home early next week. Due to coronavirus protocols, Jimenez has not seen his partner or his daughter since Sunday night, the day he got operated.

Also Read: Olivier Giroud's Record-breaking FOUR Goals Vs Sevilla In The Champions League In Numbers

"Raul has been recovering well in hospital and should be ready to leave early next week to rest at home with his family."



An update on the early stages of Raul's recovery from club doctor, Matt Perry. — Wolves (@Wolves) December 2, 2020

Just five minutes into the Arsenal vs Wolves clash at the Emirates, David Luiz and Raul Jimenez clashed their heads as both players collapsed to the pitch. While Luiz was backup, Jimenez was struggling and received onfield treatment as the game was stopped for 10 minutes. The Mexican, in the end, was taken to the trauma centre where he responded to the treatment, before his subsequent surgery. Luiz, on the other hand, suffered seven stitches from the clash of heads, but was back on the pitch with a bloodied bandage across his forehead.

Also Read: Champions League Qualification: How Can Man Utd, Real Madrid Qualify For The Knockouts?

When will Raul Jimenez return?

However, the Wolves doctor refrained from naming a time frame for Raul Jimenez's return. Perry said that the blow is complex and timescales are uncertain but maintained that the 29-year-old needs space, rest and peace. The Wolves doctor also did not divulge into the extent of the striker's injury, respecting his privacy as he recovers from the surgery. Perry revealed that Raul and his family are very thankful for the privacy they have been given, and for the overwhelming support they have felt from the football family and beyond. Jimenez had announced his intentions to return to the pitch as soon as he can, thanking his followers on Twitter just hours after his surgery.

Also Read: Zidane Could Be Sacked If Real Madrid Don't Get Results In The Next 3 Games: Report

(Image Courtesy: Wolves Instagram)