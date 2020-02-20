RB Leipzig Fans Disrupt Match Vs Tottenham By Throwing Toilet Paper Rolls On Field: Watch

RB Leipzig fans disrupted the UEFA Champions League game against Tottenham Hotspur, by throwing toilet papers on the field. The fans were unhappy with the exorbitant price of match tickets and decided to protest in a different way. However, the travelling fans had a lot to be satisfied about otherwise as RB Leipzig went on to win the first leg of the tie.

RB Leipzig protest: Hugo Lloris picks up toilet paper rolls

The RB Leipzig fans who travelled all the way from Germany threw several rolls of toilet paper just before the start of the second half. Fans also unfurled a banner which read, as “Stand up for a fair price cap”, demanding a reduction in ticket rates as part of the RB Leipzig protest.

@RBLeipzig_EN fans throwing toilet paper onto the pitch. Lloris, Sanchez and @AlderweireldTob helping security to get it off the pitch so they can resume play. pic.twitter.com/LmClFtWr5D — Schindler's List (@tamschinds) February 19, 2020

The play was disrupted for about 20 seconds due to the RB Leipzig toilet paper protests before the referee could signal the restart of the game. Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez were seen picking up heaps of toilet papers to restart the game as soon as possible. It is reported that ticket prices are way cheaper in Germany than in England.

Timo Werner scores against Tottenham after RB Leipzig protest

RB Leipzig were completely dominant against Tottenham in the first half of the game. Timo Werner was quite impressive on the ball as the away team managed 13 shots in the first half alone. However, Leipzig finally got the breakthrough in the second half when Ben Davies was booked for his foul on Konrad Laimer in the box in the 56th minute. Werner was quick to net it from the spot.

Timo Werner was asked about the match result against Spurs. The 23-year-old striker asserted that the tie was still not over despite an away-goal lead for RB Leipzig. He asserted that Spurs demonstrated their mental strength last season when they played in the final of the UEFA Champions League. The second leg of the tie will be played on March 10 (March 11 according to IST) at Red Bull Arena.

